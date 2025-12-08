Arkansas' Scenic City In The Ozark Mountains Offers Picturesque Camping And A Unique Walkable Cave Trail
The Ozark Mountains make up more than 50,000 square miles, and while the largest portion is in Missouri and small areas stretch into Illinois and Kansas, the 13,000 square miles in northern Arkansas are gorgeously scenic (and have the highest peaks). A journey through this spectacular region in Arkansas is mind blowing and offers picturesque scenery at every twist and turn. This Tripadvisor reviewer shared her love for the Ozarks, saying, "We drove through the mountains and enjoyed the scenery, hikes/falls and just the little towns we crossed." If you make the journey through the Ozark Mountains, one of the little towns you need to have on your list is Winslow. Though there are fewer than 300 residents here, you will find history, art, scenic beauty, and some cool places to explore the outdoors.
There are a few spots you'll want to check out when visiting Winslow, Arkansas. Ozark Folkways Heritage Center has a gallery where you can peruse the works of local artisans, but they also host several programs and events such as square-dancing nights and foraging walks. The Winslow Museum has fascinating artifacts and is also worth a stop. Just make sure to save time to hike on the unique walkable cave trail that's located in Winslow. It is located near Devil's Den State Park, and since all state parks are free to visit in Arkansas, you should plan some time to explore Devil's Den.
Hike through a hidden cave in Winslow
The Moonshiners Cave Trail is a must for outdoors enthusiasts visiting Winslow. This isn't a long hike, but it is a very unique, walkable cave trail. The 0.8-mile trail takes you into a cave where you'll see neat rock formations during your journey. If you time your trip right after it rains, you'll even get to see the waterfall in all its glory. You'll want to plan between 30 minutes to an hour for this out-and-back hike. It's not lengthy, but it is rocky, uneven, and steep.
While people seem to love the trail, some Google reviewers say the hidden cave trail is a little difficult to find. Fortunately, this review post helpfully shares directions on how to get there: "The trail entrance at the parking spot for this trail is not the entrance to the trail. You have to walk down the road a few yards to find the actual entrance. There are no markings so having gps helps a lot. The cave can be hard to find but I guess that's the point. When you get to the ledge over looking the waterfall look to your right and you will see a path leading down."
Tips for visiting Winslow, Arkansas
If you want to visit this scenic city in the Ozark Mountains, you can fly into Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Bentonville, rent a car, and drive to Winslow in less than an hour. Cyclists may want to spend some time in Bentonville, an underrated spot sometimes referred to as the mountain biking capital of the world. You'll also drive through Fayetteville on the way to Winslow, and it's worth a stop, being Arkansas' second-largest city and a creative mecca.
Fayetteville is less than half an hour away, and there's no shortage of hotel options there, but a scenic city like Winslow has some pretty special places where you can stay, too. Sky-Vue Lodge is a bed and breakfast that's near the summit of Mount Gayler, and the White Rock Mountain Recreation Area and Campground has three rental cabins and a lodge. They've been there since the 1930s and offer great views, as White Rock Mountain is 2,260 feet above sea level. This is also where you'll find picturesque camping. There are nine campsites that vary in size and amenities; some can only accommodate tents, while others are available for camper vans and small RVs.
Don't be surprised if you also hear folklore about Bigfoot roaming through the Ozark Mountains. Those wanting to embrace the local legend can book a stay at the Bigfoot Hideout Guest House. Adventurous guests can explore 6 acres of wooded area onsite or hit several other nearby trails.