Arkansas' Scenic City In The Ozark Mountains Offers Picturesque Camping And A Unique Walkable Cave Trail

The Ozark Mountains make up more than 50,000 square miles, and while the largest portion is in Missouri and small areas stretch into Illinois and Kansas, the 13,000 square miles in northern Arkansas are gorgeously scenic (and have the highest peaks). A journey through this spectacular region in Arkansas is mind blowing and offers picturesque scenery at every twist and turn. This Tripadvisor reviewer shared her love for the Ozarks, saying, "We drove through the mountains and enjoyed the scenery, hikes/falls and just the little towns we crossed." If you make the journey through the Ozark Mountains, one of the little towns you need to have on your list is Winslow. Though there are fewer than 300 residents here, you will find history, art, scenic beauty, and some cool places to explore the outdoors.

There are a few spots you'll want to check out when visiting Winslow, Arkansas. Ozark Folkways Heritage Center has a gallery where you can peruse the works of local artisans, but they also host several programs and events such as square-dancing nights and foraging walks. The Winslow Museum has fascinating artifacts and is also worth a stop. Just make sure to save time to hike on the unique walkable cave trail that's located in Winslow. It is located near Devil's Den State Park, and since all state parks are free to visit in Arkansas, you should plan some time to explore Devil's Den.