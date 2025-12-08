The Tourist-Friendly Country In South America Where The US Dollar Goes Furthest

If you haven't had Paraguay on your radar, now's the time. The often-overlooked South American country is shifting from "hidden gem" into "next big thing," attracting curious travelers, prospective expatriates, and retirees — thanks to its low cost of living, emphasis on education, high quality of life, and lush natural landscapes. Sometimes dubbed "the Silicon Valley of South America" for its hydroelectric capacity, Paraguay has drawn global attention for its potential to power large-scale data-center infrastructure. Add in a rich cultural heritage, welcoming cities, and a notably young population — the median age is just 27 – and the country feels energized by a forward-looking momentum. Even its president, Santiago Peña, is part of this youthful wave.

Hydroelectric energy fuels roughly 90% of Paraguay's domestic grid, and the country exports a significant surplus. Combined with political stability, financial reforms targeting inflation, low tax rates, and foreign investment incentives, Paraguay is positioning itself as a global hub for tech and business. The national currency, the guaraní (PYG) is maintained by the Central Bank, not pegged to foreign currencies. Exchange rates fluctuate, but one U.S. dollar (USD) typically trades for just under 7,000 guaraní, giving visitors strong purchasing power.

Travelers naturally gravitate toward destinations where their money stretches – like Argentina, where high inflation has boosted the dollar's value. But as economies in those countries work toward stabilization, Paraguay — roughly the size of California – is emerging as a compelling contender for budget-friendly exploration. To determine where the dollar goes the furthest, we consulted local reporting from The Asunción Times" and insights from experts, including New Horizons and Reside Paraguay. We also gathered price estimates from transport companies, businesses, local menus, and cost-comparison tools like Numbeo, Budget Your Trip, and the global Big Mac Index.