'Affordability Is Off The Charts' For Retirees In This Safe, Overlooked South American Country

Portugal and Spain attract lots of attention these days as great European destinations for retiring American expats, with their promise of coastal, vibrant lifestyles. Some have ventured to Central America, where Costa Rica's gorgeous scenery and laidback rhythms also appeal to retirees. But if a nearly 11,000-member Facebook community for expats in Paraguay is any indication, the once-overlooked, landlocked nation in South America is also on the rise, a beacon for those seeking low taxes, a cost of living that's 64.6% lower than that in the U.S., and a welcoming and safe atmosphere. With U.S. prices up more than 24% since the pandemic — for everything from healthcare to groceries — it's hard not to do a double-take at how "affordability is off the charts" in Paraguay, as described in a YouTube video from vlogger Adventure Freaksss.

Where you live in this country of 7 million people will dictate how much you spend. Prices will be higher in Paraguay's up-and-coming capital of Asuncion, home to an international airport, museums, impressive architecture including the Government Palace, shopping malls, restaurants, and adventurous activities like boat rides along the Paraguay River. Here, monthly rents for basic one-bedroom apartments run from $300 to $500. This is compared to rents of around $200 to $400 in the countryside, like in the Cordillera region, about two hours away from Asuncion, where shopping and dining options are fewer but the hilly scenery is a draw. If you're looking to buy property, a new apartment in Asuncion can run about $140 per square foot and $110 outside of the city center compared to a median $220 per square foot in the U.S. (as of 2025). In general, monthly groceries can average $100 to $200 for a single person. Public healthcare is available, and yearly prices for private healthcare insurance can start around $300.