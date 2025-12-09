Vermont's Oldest Nordic Resort Is An Under-The-Radar Getaway With Unforgettable Winter Experiences
Much of Vermont's tourism revolves around its characteristic Green Mountains, an Appalachian subrange of rolling hills and dense foliage. Even the state's name comes from the mountains, evolving from the French description of the state. But come winter, the green gives way to a blanket of white that settles over most of the state, making it one of America's premier destinations for winter experiences. While artsy cities like Burlington take all the attention, it's the rural, isolated destinations in Vermont that earn it the title of America's most outdoorsy state. And no place illustrates Vermont's winter superiority better than Mountain Top Resort in Chittenden.
The resort originally began as a barn for a turnip farm, before becoming a cozy inn in the 1940s. Known at the time as Mountain Top Inn, it got its first burst of fame in 1955 when it hosted U.S. President Eisenhower and his fishing entourage, in a room that is still available today. Just look for "Ike's View" in the main resort building. The resort also opened its first cross-country (or Nordic) ski trails in 1964, making it the oldest Nordic ski resort in Vermont. Today, Mountain Top Resort offers a vast selection of winter and summer activities across its 700-acre property.
On its website, the resort's motto states that visitors will "come for the view" but "stay for the experience." Situated at the top of a mountain, Mountain Top Resort overlooks a large, grassy lawn that turns snow white every winter. Beyond the lawn lies the stunning Chittenden Reservoir, surrounded by a dense forest. While some of the resort's activities are open to the public, overnight guests get complimentary access to a much larger catalogue of amenities, including special ski trails, sledding, and more.
Enjoy an array of winter experiences at Mountain Top Resort
Mountain Top Resort prides itself on being a year-round destination, but winter is when it shines. Between December and March, guests can take advantage of the resort's vast area and carefully maintained trails to try their hands at a number of winter activities, like cross-country skiing, horse-drawn sleigh rides across the property, snowshoeing, and ice skating on an ice rink that typically opens up in late December. Mountain Top Resort has over 37 miles of groomed ski and snowshoe trails that cater to all levels, and some of the trails are even dog-friendly. If that isn't enough, Mountain Top Resort offers shuttles to Killington Ski Resort, the East Coast's most scenic ski resort, which is less than half an hour away.
For those planning a day trip to Mountain Top, all the activities mentioned previously are fair game. Overnight guests can also take advantage of the resort's sledding hill by the Tavern (one of the resort's dining options) and its year-round hot tub. Equipment rentals and trail passes are available at the resort's Activities Center, although overnight guests get complimentary trail access as part of their hotel booking.
Compared to popular nearby winter destinations like Killington and Pico Mountain Ski Resort, Mountain Top Resort is an under-the-radar, self-contained haven in an isolated area. Almost everything you could need for a winter vacation is available on the resort premises, and most guests take advantage of that to enjoy activities without traveling to multiple places. In their 2025 Best of Luxury Travel Awards, Boston Common crowned Mountain Top Resort as the Best Weekend Getaway, citing its many activities as the perfect way to enjoy "an action-packed weekend."
Planning your stay at Mountain Top Resort
To get to Mountain Top Resort, you'll need to fly into Burlington Airport and drive for one and a half hours south to Chittenden. If you're traveling from Boston, you can fly into Rutland Regional Airport, which is only 16 miles from the resort. Winter 2025-2026 is also the best time to book a stay at Mountain Top Resort, because the hotel is planning new events and offering discounted stays to celebrate its 61st year as a ski resort (via the New York Post).
The hotel has 33 rooms in the main resort building, according to Guest Reservations, plus several cabins and guesthouses for larger groups. For couples or families with small children, the main resort building has three kinds of rooms — classic, luxury, and suites — that accommodate up to two adults and children under 12 at no additional cost. For larger groups and guests with pets, the resort has many cabins and guesthouses strewn throughout the grounds, within easy reach of the main building and amenities. Rates for lodging in the main building begin at $325 for peak seasons, while guesthouse rates begin at $400. Guests staying at the main lodge rooms can check in by 3 p.m., and check-in is at 4 p.m. for cabin and guesthouse users. The check-out time is 11 a.m. for all guests.
At the resort, there are two dining options: the main Dining Room for breakfast and dinner, and the Mountain Top Tavern for lunch and dinner. Both share the same kitchen and offer access to outdoor terrace seating overlooking the lake. However, if you're in the mood to explore, you can also check out some of the great eateries in the walkable city of Rutland, under 20 minutes away by car.