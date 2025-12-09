Vermont's Oldest Nordic Resort Is An Under-The-Radar Getaway With Unforgettable Winter Experiences

Much of Vermont's tourism revolves around its characteristic Green Mountains, an Appalachian subrange of rolling hills and dense foliage. Even the state's name comes from the mountains, evolving from the French description of the state. But come winter, the green gives way to a blanket of white that settles over most of the state, making it one of America's premier destinations for winter experiences. While artsy cities like Burlington take all the attention, it's the rural, isolated destinations in Vermont that earn it the title of America's most outdoorsy state. And no place illustrates Vermont's winter superiority better than Mountain Top Resort in Chittenden.

The resort originally began as a barn for a turnip farm, before becoming a cozy inn in the 1940s. Known at the time as Mountain Top Inn, it got its first burst of fame in 1955 when it hosted U.S. President Eisenhower and his fishing entourage, in a room that is still available today. Just look for "Ike's View" in the main resort building. The resort also opened its first cross-country (or Nordic) ski trails in 1964, making it the oldest Nordic ski resort in Vermont. Today, Mountain Top Resort offers a vast selection of winter and summer activities across its 700-acre property.

On its website, the resort's motto states that visitors will "come for the view" but "stay for the experience." Situated at the top of a mountain, Mountain Top Resort overlooks a large, grassy lawn that turns snow white every winter. Beyond the lawn lies the stunning Chittenden Reservoir, surrounded by a dense forest. While some of the resort's activities are open to the public, overnight guests get complimentary access to a much larger catalogue of amenities, including special ski trails, sledding, and more.