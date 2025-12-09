Hawaii's Favorite Restaurant In 2025 Is An Oceanfront Farm-To-Fork Seafood Concept In Maui

Set along the waterfront edge of Kapalua Bay, Merriman's Maui has become one of the most celebrated dining experiences in Hawaii. Its acclaim reached new heights when it was included on OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S. for 2025, a list based on an analysis of "diner reviews and demand" rather than the opinion of critics. Being Hawaii's only restaurant to make the list, it earns the distinction of being the state's favorite restaurant among OpenTable diners. Although Merriman's group operates several locations across Hawaii, the Maui outpost consistently captures the highest guest praise.

The restaurant stands committed to its community — 90% of ingredients are locally sourced, with fish caught in nearby waters and produce harvested by Maui farmers. This approach reflects a culinary ethos shaped by sustainability, regional identity, and respect for the land. The menu honors Hawaii's culinary traditions with dishes such as wok-charred ahi, misoyaki butterfish, and macadamia-nut-crusted local fish, each prepared with an emphasis on simplicity and integrity. Guests dine in a space that feels both refined and relaxed. Vaulted ceilings, open-air lanai seating, and the scent of saltwater drifting in from Kapalua Bay create an atmosphere in tune with the area's natural beauty — nearly every table offers an ocean view.

What ultimately distinguishes Merriman's Maui is the guest experience itself. OpenTable diners frequently describe evenings here as "magical," "romantic," and "the highlight of our trip," reflecting a sense of warmth, care, and connection that turns a meal into a lasting memory. One OpenTable user even said, it was "the best food we had on Maui," so it's not difficult to believe that dining here may be one of the best things to do on your Maui vacation.