Hawaii's Favorite Restaurant In 2025 Is An Oceanfront Farm-To-Fork Seafood Concept In Maui
Set along the waterfront edge of Kapalua Bay, Merriman's Maui has become one of the most celebrated dining experiences in Hawaii. Its acclaim reached new heights when it was included on OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S. for 2025, a list based on an analysis of "diner reviews and demand" rather than the opinion of critics. Being Hawaii's only restaurant to make the list, it earns the distinction of being the state's favorite restaurant among OpenTable diners. Although Merriman's group operates several locations across Hawaii, the Maui outpost consistently captures the highest guest praise.
The restaurant stands committed to its community — 90% of ingredients are locally sourced, with fish caught in nearby waters and produce harvested by Maui farmers. This approach reflects a culinary ethos shaped by sustainability, regional identity, and respect for the land. The menu honors Hawaii's culinary traditions with dishes such as wok-charred ahi, misoyaki butterfish, and macadamia-nut-crusted local fish, each prepared with an emphasis on simplicity and integrity. Guests dine in a space that feels both refined and relaxed. Vaulted ceilings, open-air lanai seating, and the scent of saltwater drifting in from Kapalua Bay create an atmosphere in tune with the area's natural beauty — nearly every table offers an ocean view.
What ultimately distinguishes Merriman's Maui is the guest experience itself. OpenTable diners frequently describe evenings here as "magical," "romantic," and "the highlight of our trip," reflecting a sense of warmth, care, and connection that turns a meal into a lasting memory. One OpenTable user even said, it was "the best food we had on Maui," so it's not difficult to believe that dining here may be one of the best things to do on your Maui vacation.
Why Merriman's is more than a meal
Like the absolute best Luaus in Maui, an evening at Merriman's Maui becomes a sensory experience shaped by scenery, flavor, and the spirit of aloha. As the day fades into twilight, the open-air lanai fills with soft lighting and the rhythm of waves along Kapalua Bay. Live music occasionally drifts through the space, deepening the restaurant's already tranquil, romantic character. And similar to the tropical oasis setting of South Maui Gardens, another extraordinary foodie destination, guests of Merriman's Maui often remark that the setting alone makes the experience unforgettable.
A thoughtfully curated wine program complements the seasonally evolving menu, with several selections from small vineyards chosen for craftsmanship and character. Many diners specifically plan their reservations to coincide with sunset, transforming dinner into a front-row view of Kapalua Bay's golden-hour display, a moment frequently cited in reviews as one of the most memorable parts of a Maui vacation. Take it from this Tripadvisor user: "The venue is amazing and sets you up for a wonderful sunset!"
Service remains one of Merriman's most consistently praised qualities. Guests describe staff as warm and intuitive, creating an atmosphere that feels personal and gracious. One diner noted that "the service was awesome, so attentive, and made us feel very welcomed and comfortable," a sentiment echoed throughout online reviews. Ultimately, Merriman's Maui stands as more than a celebrated dining destination. It represents the ideal of place-based hospitality: sustainable, soulful, elegant, and deeply Hawaiian. These qualities help explain why it's regarded by OpenTable diners as the favorite restaurant in the state.