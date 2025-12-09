Just Outside Ann Arbor Is Michigan's Riverside Retreat With Orchard-Fresh Flavors, Shops, And Festivals

As far as towns go, there's no doubt that Ann Arbor ranks pretty high on the list of Michigan destinations to check out. It's a vibrant place with a lovely downtown, an art scene that punches well above its weight, dining options for all palates, and, of course, a big, bustling university that keeps the activities going and the economy churning. All that, plus the Huron River meandering through town and over 160 parks, means Ann Arbor routinely ranks among the most livable cities in the nation and is considered America's best college town and a walkable Michigan hub. The surrounding Washtenaw County, however, should not be overlooked and is loaded with charming spots. There's the town of Chelsea, with its first-rate restaurants and unique boutiques, the Pinckney Recreation Area offering an escape to hike in serenity, and the historic town of Manchester.

Just 20 miles away from the big city, Manchester, Michigan, is arguably one of the most beautiful towns in the Midwest. It's small, with a population of around 2,000, but historic and gorgeous thanks to a local renovation push from the late 1960s. Rather than shift to a more modern aesthetic, the Chamber of Commerce organized a revival of the town's 19th-century roots. Business owners chose complementary colors for the buildings and removed facades, revealing the historic details, metal pillars, and window moldings.

Those changes can still be seen today in Manchester's quaint main streets, as this town on the River Raisin hosts street festivals, Fourth of July fireworks, weekly concerts, a delightful Christmas in the Village winter festival, and its famous Manchester Chicken Broil to raise money for local civic endeavors. The unique shops, local breweries, well-maintained parks, and cozy cafes make Manchester a wonderful blend of relaxed, small-town charm and community events.