Just Outside Ann Arbor Is Michigan's Riverside Retreat With Orchard-Fresh Flavors, Shops, And Festivals
As far as towns go, there's no doubt that Ann Arbor ranks pretty high on the list of Michigan destinations to check out. It's a vibrant place with a lovely downtown, an art scene that punches well above its weight, dining options for all palates, and, of course, a big, bustling university that keeps the activities going and the economy churning. All that, plus the Huron River meandering through town and over 160 parks, means Ann Arbor routinely ranks among the most livable cities in the nation and is considered America's best college town and a walkable Michigan hub. The surrounding Washtenaw County, however, should not be overlooked and is loaded with charming spots. There's the town of Chelsea, with its first-rate restaurants and unique boutiques, the Pinckney Recreation Area offering an escape to hike in serenity, and the historic town of Manchester.
Just 20 miles away from the big city, Manchester, Michigan, is arguably one of the most beautiful towns in the Midwest. It's small, with a population of around 2,000, but historic and gorgeous thanks to a local renovation push from the late 1960s. Rather than shift to a more modern aesthetic, the Chamber of Commerce organized a revival of the town's 19th-century roots. Business owners chose complementary colors for the buildings and removed facades, revealing the historic details, metal pillars, and window moldings.
Those changes can still be seen today in Manchester's quaint main streets, as this town on the River Raisin hosts street festivals, Fourth of July fireworks, weekly concerts, a delightful Christmas in the Village winter festival, and its famous Manchester Chicken Broil to raise money for local civic endeavors. The unique shops, local breweries, well-maintained parks, and cozy cafes make Manchester a wonderful blend of relaxed, small-town charm and community events.
Year-round festival action in Manchester, Michigan
Hollywood director Rob Reiner's 2009 movie "Flipped" was set in the 1960s, and when looking for a place for authentic exterior shots and scenes, he chose Manchester, Michigan. The preserved downtown streets and community engagement hearken to another era of the nation. The Memorial Day and Community Fair Parades, with their high school marching bands, antique cars, decorated bicycles, and community floats, probably haven't changed much since the Kennedy Administration. The community picnic and fireworks of July 4th have a similar, nostalgic feel.
In the spring, there are canoe and boat races with contestants from across the nation, while summer is a series of gazebo concerts at Wurster Park. If you're looking for a serious music festival, plan your trip to coincide with the River Rhythm Music and Arts Festival, which runs for three days and sees many attendees camping in the nearby wilderness. Christmas in the Village is another small festival with decorating contests, pop-up markets, a visit from Santa, and a parade where everything (from fire trucks to the floats) is covered in Christmas lights.
The biggest Manchester event of the year, however, is the Manchester Chicken Broil, which was started back in 1953. Held annually in July, thousands flock to the town to get their hands on the famous broiled chicken and secret-recipe coleslaw. On one summer day, this small town festival goes through 15,000 pounds of chicken, over 9,000 pounds of charcoal, 10,000 dinner rolls, and a few truckloads of cabbage, radishes, and bags of potato chips. And all the proceeds are used for a local community cause, like updating the parks, sports field maintenance, a school greenhouse, or the purchase and restoration of the historic Blacksmith Shop.
Orchards, shops, and making the most of your visit
In Manchester, Michigan, the nostalgic vibes don't stop with well-attended community charitable events or parades down Main Street. Even if no events are going on, it's always worth taking a stroll through downtown to see the charming storefronts. You can also swing by Home Team Ice Cream to grab a snack and sit on the banks of the River Raisin, and be sure to stop by the charming River Raisin Mercantile for a unique gift from a local artist, something antique, or a farmhouse find.
If you're there on a Thursday from May to October, don't miss the farmers' market in Chi-Bro Park — this region of southern Michigan has more agricultural offerings than most realize. A great way to see local farms is on the self-guided Tour de Barn Quilts. Choose how far you'd like to bike, from 6 to 26 miles, and tour the countryside surrounding Manchester, taking in the colorful quilts painted onto the sides of historic barns.
A must-visit when in Manchester is the Alber Orchard & Cider Mill. With over 100 varieties of heirloom apples and an award-winning cider, the weekend, wood-paneled tasting room offers a lovely, country experience. Autumn is a great time to be there as well, particularly with the family, featuring hay rides, corn mazes, and a pick-your-own pumpkin patch. In the walkable downtown, it's easy to find a hearty dinner. Get tacos and beer at Manchester Brewing or grab a more classic burger and fries at The Village Tap or the Hungry Wolf. In any season, it's tough not to love Manchester. Right there in the heart of Michigan's lower peninsula, only 20 minutes from Ann Arbor, is a community-centered small town with year-round cultural events, orchard-fresh flavors, and relaxation.