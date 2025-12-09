Banff's 'Castle In The Rockies' Is A Most Romantic Hideaway With Gourmet Dining And A Spa

Spanning over 2,500 square miles, Canada's Banff National Park is an adventurer's wonderland, with snow-capped peaks, dense forests, and glacial lakes ripe for exploration. In this national park famous for majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters lies one of the country's most iconic hotels, the Fairmont Banff Springs, which towers like a castle in the shadow of the Canadian Rockies. In the late 19th century, the hotel was built to encourage people to travel on the Canadian Pacific Railway after the discovery of hot springs in the area. The historic "Castle in the Rockies" was built in the style of a French chateau and named Banff Springs Hotel. It opened in 1888, just three years after the founding of Banff National Park as Canada's inaugural national park.

While Banff is Canada's most visited national park, visitors can escape the crowds at the Fairmont Banff Springs, renamed after the takeover of Fairmont in 2011. While the property welcomes all guests, it is an especially luxurious and romantic hideaway for couples and honeymooners who want to discover the park's pristine wilderness. In fact, the hotel has hosted some of the 20th century's most famous couples, such as Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio, and King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth. Guests can stay in one of the pampering suites tucked into the hotel's fairytale turrets for panoramic vistas, savor delicious cuisine in the many refined restaurants, and indulge in soothing treatments at the hot springs-inspired spa.

Fairmont Banff Springs may seem remote, but it's easy to access. Calgary International Airport is a 1.5-hour drive away and receives nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities. The resort is open year-round; however, when it is snow-covered, Banff is one of the most romantic winter getaways for cold weather lovers.