Banff's 'Castle In The Rockies' Is A Most Romantic Hideaway With Gourmet Dining And A Spa
Spanning over 2,500 square miles, Canada's Banff National Park is an adventurer's wonderland, with snow-capped peaks, dense forests, and glacial lakes ripe for exploration. In this national park famous for majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters lies one of the country's most iconic hotels, the Fairmont Banff Springs, which towers like a castle in the shadow of the Canadian Rockies. In the late 19th century, the hotel was built to encourage people to travel on the Canadian Pacific Railway after the discovery of hot springs in the area. The historic "Castle in the Rockies" was built in the style of a French chateau and named Banff Springs Hotel. It opened in 1888, just three years after the founding of Banff National Park as Canada's inaugural national park.
While Banff is Canada's most visited national park, visitors can escape the crowds at the Fairmont Banff Springs, renamed after the takeover of Fairmont in 2011. While the property welcomes all guests, it is an especially luxurious and romantic hideaway for couples and honeymooners who want to discover the park's pristine wilderness. In fact, the hotel has hosted some of the 20th century's most famous couples, such as Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio, and King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth. Guests can stay in one of the pampering suites tucked into the hotel's fairytale turrets for panoramic vistas, savor delicious cuisine in the many refined restaurants, and indulge in soothing treatments at the hot springs-inspired spa.
Fairmont Banff Springs may seem remote, but it's easy to access. Calgary International Airport is a 1.5-hour drive away and receives nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities. The resort is open year-round; however, when it is snow-covered, Banff is one of the most romantic winter getaways for cold weather lovers.
Staying and dining at Fairmont Banff Springs Resort
The sprawling Fairmont Banff Springs Resort houses nearly 800 rooms and suites. Designed in a color palette that echoes the outdoors: deep browns, rich greens, and autumn reds, room options offer romantic amenities like fireplaces and soaking tubs for two. Large windows frame jaw-dropping views of Banff's beauty.
For a more intimate experience within the grandiose property, opt for a Fairmont Gold room or suite, which offers stylishly designed accommodations, grants access to an exclusive lounge for all-day dining, and includes dedicated concierge services. Couples seeking a splurge should book a one-bedroom Turret suite, which promises spectacular views, duplex layouts, elegant furnishings, and luxe bathrooms with free-standing tubs. "If you're going as a couple, highly recommend the Junior Suite Queen Turret," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Best view in the hotel, overseeing beautiful river and mountain views."
The grand property is home to a wide range of excellent restaurants serving global cuisines. For a romantic dinner for two, feast on classic French favorites with Canadian style at The Vermilion Room, or tuck into prime cuts of beef at 1888 Chop House. Nestled in the surrounding forest is Waldhaus, a cozy Bavarian cottage hideaway serving fondue and German classics like schnitzel and bratwurst in a timbered dining room overlooking the treetops. "We ate fondue and drank beer by the fire," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "It's the cutest little cabin in the woods, perfect for a romantic evening." For a truly unique private dinner for two, book the resort's 360 Dome, an enclosed, transparent igloo where you can savor a custom-designed menu while enjoying panoramic vistas of the Canadian Rockies. The grand Rundle Bar is the place to be for a sophisticated après-ski, as well as a popular and elegant afternoon tea service.
Activities at Fairmont Banff Springs and beyond
The Fairmont Banff Springs spa pays homage to the resort's late 19th-century beginnings, when visitors were lured to the Canadian Rockies by the promise of healing hot springs. The 40,000-square-foot spa is an adults-only sanctuary for a day of true serenity. Couples should book one of the treatments for two, such as a couple's massage or wellness treatment, which are hosted in the Spa Couple's Deluxe Suite for ultimate privacy. The sprawling spa oasis also features a large indoor pool, whirlpools, sauna, steam rooms, and relaxation spaces. Outside, there's a heated pool and whirlpool with magnificent mountain views.
During the summer months, active couples can tee off at the 18-hole and 9-hole golf course, rent bicycles, or embark on the miles of hiking trails that lace through the surrounding forests. Head to alpine lakes, such as Lake Moraine, considered "Canada's most beautiful lake" with glistening turquoise waters for canoeing, or fish in nearby lakes and rivers for catches of trout and Rocky Mountain whitefish.
During the winter, couples can enjoy on-site ice skating and snowshoe tours, and nearby romantic sleigh rides, before warming up with a private campfire experience. The resort is within driving distance of three major ski resorts and offers shuttle service. Banff boasts a combined 7,700 acres of skiable terrain and a long ski season, typically running from November to May. The charming town of Banff, where you can browse local boutiques and enjoy hearty mountain cuisine in one of many restaurants, is just a 10-minute drive — and the resort hosts guided walking tours as well. All year, you can enjoy 360-degree views of Banff National Park by riding the scenic Banff Gondola, at the summit, dine on award-winning cuisine at Sky Bistro, where floor-to-ceiling windows frame majestic vistas.