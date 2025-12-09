Arkansas' Wildly Underrated Getaway Is A Charming Community Surrounded By Hot Springs And Parks
With its plethora of natural, scenic beauty, it's no wonder Arkansas is often called "The Natural State." It is home to 52 state parks and Hot Springs National Park, one of the best national parks that's always free to enter. While the popular hot springs are what made the city of Hot Springs famous, there are other waterways in the area where you can experience some aquatic fun — including the wildly underrated Lake Hamilton.
Lake Hamilton is a charming community centered around its namesake lake. Hot Springs' south and west sides hug the lake, and while being surrounded by Hot Springs is a perk, the lake itself is also a shining star in its own right. You can hang out by the water's edge and take in the great views, and many people choose to do so from Garvan Woodland Gardens. Situated alongside Lake Hamilton, it is the most popular attraction in Hot Springs, according to Tripadvisor. This reviewer said the park had "Beautiful shaded gardens with excellent views of Lake Hamilton."
There are other local parks that offer lake access where you can splash around or fish, but many visitors also enjoy getting out on the water. There are multiple places to rent a boat, and you can even join a boat tour if you prefer. Better yet, there's a unique opportunity to ride a duck around the lake. Don't worry, though — these aren't the same kind of ducks you're probably thinking.
Fun on the water in Arkansas' Lake Hamilton
The National Park Duck Tours will take you around the town of Hot Springs, as well as on the waters of Lake Hamilton. You may be wondering if this is a boat or an automobile, and the answer is both. It's an amphibious World War II DUKW that can go on both land and water. This Google reviewer shared his experience, saying, "This is a very fun ride, and the driver tells you about specific houses, people, businesses along the way. We finished off by going into Lake Hamilton and looking at the beautiful houses along the lake."
If you prefer to have more time on the water, you can book a day with JD's Pontoon Charters. You can even bring along water toys such as tubes, knee boards, and Lilly Pads. Those who prefer to be the captain of their own vessel can rent a pontoon from Salty Dog Boat Rentals or Fun Day Boat Rentals. If you're staying in a vacation rental on Lake Hamilton, the latter can even deliver your boat to you. If you want to enjoy your Lake Hamilton getaway at a slower pace, consider renting kayaks and paddleboards from Hot Springs Marina in Lake Hamilton.
You can also extend your on-the-water fun even further. Hot Springs is a part of an area called the Tri-Lakes Region. When you visit Lake Hamilton, you can also explore Lake Catherine and Lake Ouachita, Arkansas' largest lake with over 200 islands.
Other things to do when visiting Lake Hamilton
Even without setting foot on a boat, you can still enjoy your time at this destination. If you just want to splash around, you can also visit Hill Wheatley Park, which is where you'll find the best beach on Lake Hamilton for swimming. If you're bringing the kids along, you may like Entergy Park. There are two playgrounds, with one specifically for toddlers. Anglers like this park too, as it has a fishing pond and two fishing piers on the lake. Carpenter Dam Park is located right next to the dam and is a fun place to have a picnic.
The surrounding area is not only home to Hot Springs National Park, but is also home to other great parks such as Lake Catherine State Park and Lake Ouachita State Park. Since Arkansas is one of the states that offer free admission to its state parks, you won't have to pay a penny to visit those nearby parks.
The closest major airport is in Little Rock, so you can book a flight to Clinton National Airport (LIT), rent a car, and drive to Lake Hamilton in about an hour. If you want to have a lakeside getaway, you can stay at The Hamilton — it offers vacation rentals that accommodate up to 12 people. If you're bringing an RV, you can stay at Young's Lakeshore RV Resort or Leisure Landing RV Park.