Arkansas' Wildly Underrated Getaway Is A Charming Community Surrounded By Hot Springs And Parks

With its plethora of natural, scenic beauty, it's no wonder Arkansas is often called "The Natural State." It is home to 52 state parks and Hot Springs National Park, one of the best national parks that's always free to enter. While the popular hot springs are what made the city of Hot Springs famous, there are other waterways in the area where you can experience some aquatic fun — including the wildly underrated Lake Hamilton.

Lake Hamilton is a charming community centered around its namesake lake. Hot Springs' south and west sides hug the lake, and while being surrounded by Hot Springs is a perk, the lake itself is also a shining star in its own right. You can hang out by the water's edge and take in the great views, and many people choose to do so from Garvan Woodland Gardens. Situated alongside Lake Hamilton, it is the most popular attraction in Hot Springs, according to Tripadvisor. This reviewer said the park had "Beautiful shaded gardens with excellent views of Lake Hamilton."

There are other local parks that offer lake access where you can splash around or fish, but many visitors also enjoy getting out on the water. There are multiple places to rent a boat, and you can even join a boat tour if you prefer. Better yet, there's a unique opportunity to ride a duck around the lake. Don't worry, though — these aren't the same kind of ducks you're probably thinking.