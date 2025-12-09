These Sustainability-Minded Places In Europe Are The Latest To Reward Tourists For Conscious Travel

Europe has set a lofty goal: to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 as a crucial milestone toward reaching a climate-neutral status by 2050. Taking the goal to heart, Copenhagen — a European gem that earned the title of world's most livable city in 2025 — stepped up to the plate with CopenPay, a rewards system that debuted in the summer of 2024, encouraging tourists to take part in small yet significant sustainable choices. Biking or taking public transportation, for example, was rewarded with free bike rentals or guided city tours; volunteering to collect litter along Copenhagen's canals earned free boat tours; picking seeds in a garden co-op was rewarded with a home-cooked meal.

Sustainability is no stranger to Copenhagen, a city that's proudly woven environment friendly schemes into its day-to-day rhythms. The city is equipped to nudge residents toward a more sustainable lifestyle with its comprehensive network of bike lanes, its local and organic food options and initiatives, and smart urban planning.

How successful was the program? Successful enough for its social impact to earn a spot in Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2025. CopenPay attracted 25,000 participants in 2025 during its nine-week run, a significant jump from the 5,000 participants in 2024's four-week debut. And successful enough to inspire three other European cities — Berlin, Helsinki, and Bremen — to jump on the eco-rewards movement. Add them to the list alongside similar green incentive schemes already operating in Switzerland, Normandy, and several Alpine ski resorts, and the CopenPay system could very well be Europe's new normal for sustainable tourism.