Between Pittsburgh And Buffalo Is A Rustic Pennsylvania Escape With Wildlife Watching And ATV Adventures

For travelers who love exploring the outdoors, there's nowhere like Pennsylvania. From a small Pocono Mountains community and the endlessly scenic Lehigh Valley to a Lake Erie village with peaceful retreats, the Keystone State offers plenty of opportunities for hiking, kayaking, bird-watching, and more. And if you're into rustic getaways, don't let the charming town of Marienville fly under your radar. Located between Pittsburgh and Buffalo, Marienville is an excellent spot for an outdoorsy vacation, complete with adrenaline-pumping ATV adventures and relaxed wildlife watching.

With a population of around 3,200 people, Marienville is an unincorporated community and census-designated place (CDP) located in Jenks Township and Forest County. Marienville is located in the northwest part of the state, bordering the Allegheny National Forest. You'll need a car to reach Marienville: It's about a two-hour drive from Pittsburgh and about a 2.5-hour drive from Buffalo, New York.

Locally, Marienville may be best known as the site of the annual Forest County Bigfoot Festival, in which Bigfoot believers gather to discuss their theories, dress up in costumes, and search for the cryptid. But if you visit outside of the festival (held annually in mid-June), you'll find plenty of outdoor activities to keep you busy.