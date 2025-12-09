This New AI Add-On Will Make It Harder To Find Good Flight Deals In 2026

From tech evangelists arguing that artificial general intelligence is imminent to companies laying off staff and replacing them with bots, AI is an inescapable facet of modern life. While language-learning models (LLMs) like Gemini and ChatGPT (which now has a trip-planning tool) might be a hoot to play around with, there are broader practical applications for rapidly improving AI technologies. They're used by companies like Amazon, eBay, and IKEA to improve their search engine functionalities, and now airlines have followed suit — with largely punitive effects on the consumer.

Known as surge pricing or dynamic pricing, this model allows airlines to alter prices immediately, much as Uber does in times of high demand, like during rush hour or when a festival is in full swing. Airlines are now using AI tools, such as Fletcherr's Generative Pricing Engine (GPE), to draw on real-time data from a destination, including weather, popular events, visa regulations, volatile market conditions, and even a viral TikTok video. This data then informs the pricing structure, causing affordable flight deals to fluctuate like the lines on a vital signs monitor.

An MIT report noted that dynamic pricing can increase airline profits by 10% to 15%, while Frommer's reported that for some airlines it could be as high as 30%. Emirates, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, WestJet, United Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic are using dynamic pricing already. As early as November 2024, Delta, a pioneer in this space, was selling 1% of its seats using Fletcherr's GPE — this number is now closer to 20%. At least seven more airlines are working with the same tool, meaning prices could get much more dynamic in 2026.