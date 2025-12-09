Rick Steves Calls This Wildly Underappreciated Paris Museum 'Intimate And Simply Enjoyable'
Whether you're waiting for the Eiffel Tower to begin its iconic sparkling light show or heading out for a breezy stroll along the Seine, a trip to Paris often feels like a magical escape. Despite Paris' longstanding reputation as one of the world's unfriendliest cities, the cobbled streets of the City of Lights hide delights around every corner. And just when you think you've crossed off all the worthwhile spots from your Paris sightseeing list, a new recommendation pops up that you just can't miss. Seasoned travel expert Rick Steves never fails to dispense top tips for traveling through Europe, pointing tourists in the direction of hidden gems well off the beaten track. In a podcast posted to his website, Steves declared one Parisian landmark in particular to be "intimate and simply enjoyable": the Jacquemart-André Museum.
Tucked along a quiet stretch of the Boulevard Haussmann in the 8th arrondissement, the Jacquemart-André Museum is just a quick jaunt from the Arc de Triomphe and the designer boutiques of the Champs-Élysées, making it an easy detour from the touristy hotspots. Though now a museum, it was once the "hôtel particulier," or private mansion, of a wealthy socialite couple, Édouard André and his wife, Nélie Jacquemart. The stately 19th-century edifice is, in Rick Steves' words, "filled with exquisite art and done so tastefully." A previous visitor posted in a Google review that "the building's architecture is magnificent and the various rooms are very richly decorated."
At the time of writing, adult tickets cost roughly $22 and include access to the museum's permanent collections along with any special exhibitions. If you are in the vicinity of the Arc de Triomphe, the museum is less than a 20-minute walk away. The two closest metro stations are Miromesnil and Saint-Philippe-du-Roule, both within a five-minute walk.
Explore the Jacquemart-André Museum's apartments and galleries
Step into the Jacquemart-André Museum and you'll be whisked back to a world of Parisian elegance from a bygone age. Though previously a private residence, the museum is now a fantastic display of European paintings, furniture, and decorative arts within the sophisticated setting of the ballrooms and hallways that once echoed with the swell of music and chatter of conversation. Luminous portraits by Van Dyck and Botticelli sit alongside gilt wood furnishings. Frescoes brighten the ceilings, while Savonnerie carpets stretch across the floors.
Pick up the audioguide as you enter the museum before wandering through the glittering state apartments on the ground floor. Richly woven tapestries anchor the walls in the Tapestry Room, while canopy beds draped in pastel silks draw attention in the private bedchambers. Continue into the Winter Garden, an airy marble conservatory where an impressive double helix staircase brings visitors up to the Italian galleries. Altarpiece panels in the Florentine style complement religious portraiture by Venetian masters and intricate marble sculptures.
The museum's past life as a hôtel particulier is just as fascinating as the artworks within. Built in the 1860s at the dawn of the influential Belle Époque period, the mansion was commissioned by Édouard André, a young art collector from a wealthy banking family. André eventually married Nélie Jacquemart, a prominent portrait painter, and the couple spent their life entertaining guests and adding to their shared collection of decorative arts. Embarking on travels together, the pair filled their mansion with paintings, frescoes, and sculptures brought back mostly from Italy and even as far away as Egypt. Even after her husband's death, Nélie traveled to England and even the Indies, collecting more art pieces wherever she went.
More attractions to visit around Paris' Jacquemart-André Museum
While on your vacation in Paris, you've got to make the most of your time before leaving. After touring the Jacquemart-André Museum, there are still a few hidden gems in the area you shouldn't miss. Just a 10-minute walk away on the Avenue Velasquez is the Cernuschi Museum, another incredible hôtel particulier now open to the public. Boasting a stately Neoclassical façade, the museum was formerly the home of Henri Cernuschi, a wealthy Italian immigrant who commissioned the construction of his mansion during the 1870s. Two years after Cernuschi's death in 1896, the mansion was unveiled as a museum, and now displays thousands of East Asian decorative artworks Cernuschi collected during his travels.
Those who enjoy wandering around Paris can stroll roughly 25 minutes from the Jacquemart-André Museum over to the Perfume Museum, tucked just opposite the majestic Opera Garnier. Displays of olfactory artifacts ranging from ancient perfume bottles to incense burners give insight into the history of scent, while visitors can learn the process of modern perfume production in the olfaction room and the perfumer's workshop. Only another 15-minute walk from the Perfume Museum brings you to the Bibliothèque Nationale de France, one of the world's oldest libraries.
Fantastic local eateries in the area will keep you fueled for your sightseeing. Around the corner from the Jacquemart-André Museum is Café Joyeux, known for its welcoming atmosphere and tasty dishes. Highly rated on Tripadvisor is the 99 Haussmann restaurant, located within the Hotel Bowmann, barely a 10-minute walk from the Jacquemart-André Museum. Gourmet dishes are served amidst an elegantly modern atmosphere. For great places to stay, take a peek at some of the most luxurious hotels in all of Paris with fantastic locations, including Le Bristol and Cour des Vosges.