Rick Steves Calls This Wildly Underappreciated Paris Museum 'Intimate And Simply Enjoyable'

Whether you're waiting for the Eiffel Tower to begin its iconic sparkling light show or heading out for a breezy stroll along the Seine, a trip to Paris often feels like a magical escape. Despite Paris' longstanding reputation as one of the world's unfriendliest cities, the cobbled streets of the City of Lights hide delights around every corner. And just when you think you've crossed off all the worthwhile spots from your Paris sightseeing list, a new recommendation pops up that you just can't miss. Seasoned travel expert Rick Steves never fails to dispense top tips for traveling through Europe, pointing tourists in the direction of hidden gems well off the beaten track. In a podcast posted to his website, Steves declared one Parisian landmark in particular to be "intimate and simply enjoyable": the Jacquemart-André Museum.

Tucked along a quiet stretch of the Boulevard Haussmann in the 8th arrondissement, the Jacquemart-André Museum is just a quick jaunt from the Arc de Triomphe and the designer boutiques of the Champs-Élysées, making it an easy detour from the touristy hotspots. Though now a museum, it was once the "hôtel particulier," or private mansion, of a wealthy socialite couple, Édouard André and his wife, Nélie Jacquemart. The stately 19th-century edifice is, in Rick Steves' words, "filled with exquisite art and done so tastefully." A previous visitor posted in a Google review that "the building's architecture is magnificent and the various rooms are very richly decorated."

At the time of writing, adult tickets cost roughly $22 and include access to the museum's permanent collections along with any special exhibitions. If you are in the vicinity of the Arc de Triomphe, the museum is less than a 20-minute walk away. The two closest metro stations are Miromesnil and Saint-Philippe-du-Roule, both within a five-minute walk.