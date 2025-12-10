Switzerland's Glam Mountain Town Has A Chalet-Lined Promenade, 5-Star Resorts, And A Skiable Glacier
The Swiss Alps are rife with charming mountain villages, from Zermatt tucked beneath the Matterhorn to St. Moritz, considered "the birthplace of winter sports." However, a discerning and star-studded coterie flock each winter to Switzerland's Bernese Oberland region instead, to a village seemingly plucked from an heirloom snow globe. Cradled between snowy peaks and conifer forests lies Gstaad, a bastion of storybook chalets, luxe amenities, and outdoor adventure. A farm town turned refined wintertime retreat, Gstaad's pristine natural beauty and frozen-in-time elegance has fostered a devoted following.
In fact, strict building regulations have prohibited any unsightly development from marring its picturesque panorama, so today, Gstaad's fairytale charms appear blissfully in tact. The main promenade is lined by historic wooden chalets which house upscale shops and restaurants, and can only be traversed by foot or horse-drawn carriage. Perched above town are some of Gstaad's top accommodations, such as the iconic Gstaad Palace, whose turrets and spires add to the town's fairytale mystique, as well as the contemporary-chic Alpina Gstaad. Surrounding Gstaad are a number of mountain resorts with terrain for skiers of all abilities. However, don't miss Glacier 3000, thus named for its 3,000-meter summit (about 10,000 feet),where you can ski, dog sled, and even stroll the Peak Walk, a suspension bridge between snow-capped peaks.
Gstaad is a 2-hour drive from Geneva airport, but we recommend the longer route by train, a simply breathtaking journey of about 3.5 hours. In fact, Rick Steves says Switzerland has Europe's most scenic train rides. The best time to visit Gstaad for skiing is between late December and mid March, however you can typically ski on Glacier 3000 from November through April due to its elevation.
Where to shop, eat, and stay in Gstaad
With snow-capped mountains rising in the distance, the heart of Gstaad is its beautiful pedestrian-only promenade. You'll stroll past a series of wooden chalets sporting fancifully painted facades and charming carvings, which now shelter the pinnacle of designer shopping, including Hermès, Prada, Ralph Lauren, and Loro Piana, as well as fine art galleries like Gagosian and Maddox Gallery. Once you've tired of shopping, stop into some of the chalets housing restaurants and cafés. The tradition of afternoon coffee and cake is best at Gstaad institution Charly's, while more substantial meals can be found at the convivial Hotel Olden, or Posthotel Rössli, housed in a chalet built in the 1820s.
For a town so petite, Gstaad boasts a wealth of luxurious resorts. Near the base of the promenade is Le Grand Bellevue, whose grand facade belies its whimsical interiors. Don't miss a meal at the hotel's cozy log cabin Le Petit Chalet, where fondue and raclette are served. Up on the mountain is the legendary Gstaad Palace, which opened in 1913 and has been a fixture of Gstaad hospitality for over a century, especially its gracious Lobby Bar, known as "Gstaad's living room." Also on the mountainside is the ultra-glamorous Alpina Gstaad, featuring a fabulous collection of contemporary art, multiple restaurants, and an indulgent 20,000-square foot Six Senses Spa. The upcoming Park Gstaad, a Four Seasons Hotel, is a sleek revival of an historic icon, with plans to open in late 2026. While Gstaad is not on our list of the most budget-friendly towns to stay in Switzerland, there are still more affordable, boutique stays, such as The Mansard, with 29 rooms and suites, a rooftop bar, and a prime location overlooking the promenade.
Outdoor adventures in Gstaad
About a 20-minute drive from Gstaad is Glacier 3000, a winter adventure playground. With an elevation of about 10,000 feet, Glacier 3000 allows skiing and snowboarding between November through April, offering one of the longest ski seasons in the Alps. There's a range of terrain, from long easy cruisers to the challenging Black Wall, Switzerland's steepest run. Even if you're not a skier, Glacier 3000 has a multitude of activities, such as the nearly 2-mile Glacier Walk on a dedicated path, or dog-sledding with huskies. Glacier 3000 is also home to the Peak Walk by Tissot, a suspension bridge linking two mountain peaks which measures over 350 feet long. For those brave enough to make the walk, the views reveal a remarkable tapestry of rugged peaks, including the famous Matterhorn and Mont Blanc, in the distance.
Closer to Gstaad, there are also a number of ski mountains to discover. Within walking distance of Gstaad's promenade is the cable car to Eggli mountain, which has wide slopes, magnificent views, and the delicious Eggli restaurant. For more of a challenge, expert skiers should try out the nearby Wasserngrat, home to the infamously steep Tiger Run. The most variety is found in the interconnected Rinderberg – Saanersloch – Horneggli ski area, with about 65 miles of slopes. Here, don't miss Iglu-Dorf, a unique igloo village where you can stay overnight and dine in rooms built out of ice during ski season. With ski lift tickets in Gstaad starting at about $98 for Glacier 3000 and $86 for Gstaad's local mountains, your bucket list European ski trip is surprisingly affordable compared to the U.S.