Switzerland's Glam Mountain Town Has A Chalet-Lined Promenade, 5-Star Resorts, And A Skiable Glacier

The Swiss Alps are rife with charming mountain villages, from Zermatt tucked beneath the Matterhorn to St. Moritz, considered "the birthplace of winter sports." However, a discerning and star-studded coterie flock each winter to Switzerland's Bernese Oberland region instead, to a village seemingly plucked from an heirloom snow globe. Cradled between snowy peaks and conifer forests lies Gstaad, a bastion of storybook chalets, luxe amenities, and outdoor adventure. A farm town turned refined wintertime retreat, Gstaad's pristine natural beauty and frozen-in-time elegance has fostered a devoted following.

In fact, strict building regulations have prohibited any unsightly development from marring its picturesque panorama, so today, Gstaad's fairytale charms appear blissfully in tact. The main promenade is lined by historic wooden chalets which house upscale shops and restaurants, and can only be traversed by foot or horse-drawn carriage. Perched above town are some of Gstaad's top accommodations, such as the iconic Gstaad Palace, whose turrets and spires add to the town's fairytale mystique, as well as the contemporary-chic Alpina Gstaad. Surrounding Gstaad are a number of mountain resorts with terrain for skiers of all abilities. However, don't miss Glacier 3000, thus named for its 3,000-meter summit (about 10,000 feet),where you can ski, dog sled, and even stroll the Peak Walk, a suspension bridge between snow-capped peaks.

Gstaad is a 2-hour drive from Geneva airport, but we recommend the longer route by train, a simply breathtaking journey of about 3.5 hours. In fact, Rick Steves says Switzerland has Europe's most scenic train rides. The best time to visit Gstaad for skiing is between late December and mid March, however you can typically ski on Glacier 3000 from November through April due to its elevation.