California's Lofty Park Hidden In The Mayacamas Mountains Is Crisscrossed With Trails And Quiet Campsites

Sonoma County, California, has a wealth of natural beauty, from the miles of bluffs and beaches at Sonoma Coast State Park to inland destinations like Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in the Mayacamas Mountains that separate the Napa and Sonoma valleys. This uncrowded park offers miles of trails through a mix of canyons, meadows, and woodlands, including areas of redwood forest. It also features camping and well-regarded stargazing.

Indigenous peoples lived in the area for thousands of years before European settlers and ranchers began moving in during the mid to late 1800s. In the 19th century, sugar was sold in cone shapes known as sugarloaves, and the conical peaks along the ridge inspired the park's name. After some water rights disputes in the early 1900s, the land later became a Scout camp. It was designated as a state park in the 1960s.

Visitors are spoiled for choice when it comes to hiking. The headwaters of Sonoma Creek are located within Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, and one of the most popular destinations is Sonoma Creek Falls. The creek and waterfall are seasonal and are most likely to flow in late winter and into early spring, depending on rainfall. This 25-foot-tall waterfall is accessible via three different routes. The Lower Canyon Trail is the easiest option, at just under half a mile round-trip with little elevation change. The Upper Canyon Trail is steeper, at 0.8 miles total. The Pony Gate-Canyon Loop, a popular 2-mile route, offers a nice mix of some of the different landscapes you can find here.