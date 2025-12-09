The Ethereal Swiss Region With Many Of Its Most Iconic Sights Fodor's Begs Travelers To Avoid

If you're planning a trip to Switzerland, chances are you want to make a stop in the Alpine mountain towns the country is famous for. Nestled in the heart of the country, these tourist hot spots are renowned for their breathtaking natural beauty, simple settings, and vibrant local small-town cultures. However, Fodor's is begging travelers to avoid the ethereal Jungfrau region, which is home to many of the country's most iconic sights.

On November 19, Fodor's released its "No List" for 2026, listing all the places around the world the travel guide company has deemed unsustainable based on the levels of tourism they currently receive. While not calling for an active boycott of any of the locations listed, Fodor's does encourage readers and travelers to consider other destinations instead of these spots, as many are overcrowded. Or, they're spots in which tourism is directly affecting the local population and/or a fragile ecosystem. "The No List serves a gentle but pointed nudge to ease up on a spot for now — not forever — and give a rest to any location that clearly needs a breather," says Fodor's.

The Jungfrau Region of Switzerland is one of the most popular with tourists from abroad, and has earned a reputation as one of Switzerland's prettiest and most iconic destinations (which you shouldn't skip). Named for the highest of three mountain peaks in the area, this region is popular for a wide range of outdoor activities. You can hike, explore waterfalls, ski, and even paraglide down into the valley below. Several of the most fairytale Swiss Alps villages are located here, making it popular for all kinds of vacationers. All that aside, you may want to consider postponing a trip to Jungrfrau for a few years.