The Ethereal Swiss Region With Many Of Its Most Iconic Sights Fodor's Begs Travelers To Avoid
If you're planning a trip to Switzerland, chances are you want to make a stop in the Alpine mountain towns the country is famous for. Nestled in the heart of the country, these tourist hot spots are renowned for their breathtaking natural beauty, simple settings, and vibrant local small-town cultures. However, Fodor's is begging travelers to avoid the ethereal Jungfrau region, which is home to many of the country's most iconic sights.
On November 19, Fodor's released its "No List" for 2026, listing all the places around the world the travel guide company has deemed unsustainable based on the levels of tourism they currently receive. While not calling for an active boycott of any of the locations listed, Fodor's does encourage readers and travelers to consider other destinations instead of these spots, as many are overcrowded. Or, they're spots in which tourism is directly affecting the local population and/or a fragile ecosystem. "The No List serves a gentle but pointed nudge to ease up on a spot for now — not forever — and give a rest to any location that clearly needs a breather," says Fodor's.
The Jungfrau Region of Switzerland is one of the most popular with tourists from abroad, and has earned a reputation as one of Switzerland's prettiest and most iconic destinations (which you shouldn't skip). Named for the highest of three mountain peaks in the area, this region is popular for a wide range of outdoor activities. You can hike, explore waterfalls, ski, and even paraglide down into the valley below. Several of the most fairytale Swiss Alps villages are located here, making it popular for all kinds of vacationers. All that aside, you may want to consider postponing a trip to Jungrfrau for a few years.
Why you should consider holding off on a visit to the Swiss Alps
The Jungfrau Region is one of the most famous in Switzerland for a reason. Just above the city of Interlaken, the small town of Lauterbrunnen sits in a gorgeous valley for hiking, with access via train or cable car up into the Swiss Alps villages that the region is known for. Those short train or cable car rides take visitor to the towns of Grindelwald, Gimmelwald, and Mürren. Attracting tourists all year round for hiking and skiing, the fall and spring seasons are less crowded, but still very popular for tourists.
The unparalleled natural beauty is truly the draw of the Swiss Alps. There are very few, if any, places like it on earth. However, Fodor's said of the area in their list, "Despite its stunning scenery, the Jungfrau Region faces a key challenge: balancing booming tourism with the preservation of its environment and local quality of life. The area's popularity strains natural resources and the daily lives of residents, making it a critical moment to address sustainability."
While the area is incredibly beautiful and should be on most travelers' bucket lists, it is unfortunately becoming increasingly crowded all year round. Climate scientists have also found that while tourism has become essential to the area economically in the winter months, it's driving and contributing to the negative effects of climate change, the very thing that may affect tourism profits in the area should winter weather seasons shorten. Looking for a different Swiss option in 2026? Check out Sion, Switzerland's stunning tourist-friendly mountain town with vineyard strolls and fondue feasts.