Pennsylvania's Riverfront Borough Near Pittsburgh Has Scenic Views And A Historic Castle

Pennsylvania is a state filled with an array of geographic and cultural attractions, like Logan Square's museums and green spaces or the Pocono Mountains and their festive snow globe vibes. But one hidden gem of a destination visitors won't want to miss when visiting the Keystone State is one with a storied history and scenic locations — Brownsville. Brownsville is a borough situated about 40 miles from the steel city of Pittsburgh, and it's home to a population of just over 2,000 residents. But despite its small size, this borough is a hidden gem with a fascinating history.

First settled in 1759, founded and laid out in 1785, and officially incorporated in 1815, the area first operated as a major steamboat building location as well as a stopping point for travelers who were looking to expand westward. During the 19th century, the region thrived as the borough constructed steamboats, producing more than 3,000 over the course of 70 years. The area later thrived due to its fortuitous location near bituminous coal fields, which helped turn its prospects around as the steel industry boomed. Today, the destination is a great visit for travelers as it sits directly on the east bank of the Monongahela River. Its riverfront location helped it immensely through the years for its boat-building, becoming a shipping hub for coal and other materials, and its connection to Pittsburgh and the Ohio River system.

When you're traveling to Brownsville, you're going to want to check out the various scenic views offered at places like Dunlap's Creek Bridge and a historic castle that attracts history lovers and ghosts alike. If you want to travel to Brownsville, then your best bet is to book a flight to Pittsburgh International Airport, about 50 miles away.