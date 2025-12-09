Pennsylvania's Riverfront Borough Near Pittsburgh Has Scenic Views And A Historic Castle
Pennsylvania is a state filled with an array of geographic and cultural attractions, like Logan Square's museums and green spaces or the Pocono Mountains and their festive snow globe vibes. But one hidden gem of a destination visitors won't want to miss when visiting the Keystone State is one with a storied history and scenic locations — Brownsville. Brownsville is a borough situated about 40 miles from the steel city of Pittsburgh, and it's home to a population of just over 2,000 residents. But despite its small size, this borough is a hidden gem with a fascinating history.
First settled in 1759, founded and laid out in 1785, and officially incorporated in 1815, the area first operated as a major steamboat building location as well as a stopping point for travelers who were looking to expand westward. During the 19th century, the region thrived as the borough constructed steamboats, producing more than 3,000 over the course of 70 years. The area later thrived due to its fortuitous location near bituminous coal fields, which helped turn its prospects around as the steel industry boomed. Today, the destination is a great visit for travelers as it sits directly on the east bank of the Monongahela River. Its riverfront location helped it immensely through the years for its boat-building, becoming a shipping hub for coal and other materials, and its connection to Pittsburgh and the Ohio River system.
When you're traveling to Brownsville, you're going to want to check out the various scenic views offered at places like Dunlap's Creek Bridge and a historic castle that attracts history lovers and ghosts alike. If you want to travel to Brownsville, then your best bet is to book a flight to Pittsburgh International Airport, about 50 miles away.
Nemacolin Castle is a gem of a destination
Rated as the number one thing to do in Brownsville on Tripadvisor, Nemacolin Castle is a must-visit destination for all travelers to the borough. Located in the Brownsville Northside Historic District, the historic house was built in the 18th century by Jacob Bowman. Originally constructed as a log house in 1789, the structure became a castle as the wealth of the Bowman family increased. Over time, a Gothic Revival turret was added along with brick towers, and now the National Historic Landmark ranks as the third-oldest castle in the United States (rivaling the fairytale castles on Heart Island and Dark Island in upstate New York).
Visitors will love seeing the castle for many reasons. The castle is located on a high hill sitting over the banks of the Monongahela River, so travelers can enjoy the picturesque views of Brownsville, West Brownsville, and the surrounding river valley. Architecture-lovers will enjoy seeing the castle's mix of Victorian and Federal‑period elements. There are also stone aspects to the architecture, as it was once more of a stone house in the early 19th century.
Various tours are offered at the castle, including historical tours and Christmas tours featuring holiday decor, period-themed decorations, refreshments, and Santa Claus. Looking for paranormal storytelling? Then you have to try the ghost tour at Nemacolin Castle, where tour guides detail strange encounters that have occurred throughout the years in the castle. They are often candle-lit tours, which helps create the eerie, ghost-like vibes. The aesthetic of the castle (creaky floors and narrow hallways) all add to the spooky experience.
Scenic staples in Brownsville
There's much scenery to experience in Brownsville. The Brownsville Riverside Wharf is a great spot for taking a boat out, having a picnic, fishing, or just gazing out at the river, as it's situated on the eastern shore of the Monongahela. A must-see site is Dunlap's Creek Bridge, which not only provides a lovely view of the Monongahela River, but is also a notable historic site — the bridge is the first cast-iron arch bridge in the United States, as it was built in 1838.
Hungry? Rye's Bar & Restaurant is rated as the number one restaurant in Brownsville on Tripadvisor, and serves up everything from chicken wings to French onion soup to homemade pizza. The family-owned establishment is a classic bar and grill where you can expect good food and drink and good vibes all around. If you want to eat at a local staple restaurant, then go to Paci's Lounge & Dining Room, as the family-run establishment has been serving up dishes like baked cod, breadsticks, and meatloaf for over 60 years.
As for lodging in Brownsville, you might have to look nearby — there are not many options directly in town. There is a Hampton Inn & Suites California University-Pittsburgh that is 5 miles from Brownsville. Deer Creek Winery at Watson Estate is a great option about 15 miles away in Uniontown. This bed and breakfast offers visitors 45 acres of scenic land at a restored estate that dates back to the 19th century. Amenities include breakfast (with mimosas) as well as in-room jetted tubs, outdoor seating, and fire pits.