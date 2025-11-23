Philadelphia's Hugely Overshadowed Neighborhood Is A Haven Of Museums And Green Spaces
As one of the most prominent cities in the country, Philadelphia consists of several neighborhoods that give it such a unique character. Whether it's Mt. Airy's European-style buildings catching your attention or the famous eateries at the sought-after Society Hill, each district offers a different kind of vibe. While Old City draws in history buffs and Rittenhouse Square is a shopaholic's dream, the wildly underrated Logan Square should be the next on your radar. This overshadowed neighborhood is the ultimate hub of museums, from admiring Auguste Rodin's striking sculptures to the massive, 42-foot Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton. The square itself is a wonderful place to go for a walk and watch the Swann Memorial Fountain as you sip on your morning coffee.
Logan Square, or as locals call it, "Logan Circle," is situated within the limits of Market Street, Spring Garden Street, and Broad Street, with the Schuylkill River flowing on its west. Although living here can get costly (the average rent and home value is well-above the national standard according to Niche.com), you can't miss visiting the neighborhood thanks to the myriad of fascinating museums and galleries that cater to a variety of interests.
Getting to Logan Square is easy with public transportation — those taking the subway can get off at Spring Garden, Race-Vine, or City Hall stations. You can also get there by taking public buses. If you're coming to the city for the weekend and want to make this neighborhood your base, there are a number of hotels in the area. Options include Courtyard by Marriott, The Windsor Suites, The Logan Philadelphia, and Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown. Not only that, but if most of the attractions you want to check out are located in the neighborhood, you can easily explore it all on foot.
The museums at Logan Square are a must-visit
Touring Logan Square's museums alone will keep you busy. The Franklin Institute is one of the most popular, family-friendly attractions in the city, where you can learn about science and space. At the center of the museum is the 20-foot Benjamin Franklin Memorial made of marble. The Holt and Miller Observatory is a favorite, too, which allows you to observe the sun through the Carl Zeiss Refracting Telescope. The Hamilton Collections Gallery houses the Baldwin 60000 steam locomotive, dating back to the Industrial Revolution — visitors are welcome to go aboard.
The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University provides an equally impressive tour of dinosaurs and dioramas. While the highlight of this museum is the 7.5-ton Tyrannosaurus rex in the Dinosaur Hall, the Avaceratops and Tenontosaurus displays are just as remarkable. As you wander around, you'll come across exhibits like dinosaur footprints and eggs, as well as tools used to excavate these fossils. Later, head to the African, Asian, and North American Halls to view bison, zebra, antelope, panda, and tiger dioramas.
The Rodin Museum is the ultimate art fix, featuring sculptures, drawings, paintings, and manuscripts. Auguste Rodin was renowned for his bronze and marble works, and you can marvel at one of his most celebrated creations, "The Gates of Hell," here. Make sure you don't miss "Eternal Springtime," "The Cathedral," and the iconic "The Thinker," which is located right by the entrance. You can't forget about the Barnes Foundation, either, which holds an extensive collection of impressionist and post-impressionist artworks. You'll find paintings by Paul Cézanne, cubist masterpieces by Pablo Picasso, portraits by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and sketches by Edgar Degas. Even if art isn't your strongest suit, you'll immediately recognize the distinctive style of Vincent Van Gogh at the museum.
The neighborhood parks offer a breath of fresh air
Logan Circle is the heart of the neighborhood, with the Swann Memorial Fountain as its centerpiece. The Alexander Calder design is surrounded by four distinct green spaces: Shakespeare, Philly Outreach, Sister Cities, and Aviator Parks. Over at Shakespeare Park, you'll spot the Shakespeare Memorial, with Hamlet holding a knife by his head and the jester laughing below him. Another sculpture within the circle is the bronze and limestone General Galusha Pennypacker Memorial, paying homage to the youngest general in U.S. military history. On hot summer days, you'll notice lots of kids at Sister Cities Park's splash pad and Children's Discovery Garden. Meanwhile, Aviator Park is home to the Aero Memorial and All Wars Memorial to Colored Soldiers and Sailors.
The JFK Plaza, commonly known as Love Park, is great for people-watching, going for a stroll, and taking touristy pics of the "LOVE" statue. Nearby is the small Cret Park, where you can get yourself a cup of coffee from Capriccio Café and Bar while monarch butterflies flutter among the greenery. Matthias Baldwin Park is a beloved place to stop and smell the roses. Designed by visual artist Athena Tacha, this 2-acre park blooms with perennials and shrubs arranged in a circular manner and dotted with rock walls.
At the southeast edge of Logan Square, Dilworth Park boasts grassy lawns, shaded areas, and a fountain. Come wintertime, and the park trades its verdant features for a holiday market and ice rink. No matter when you find yourself at this spot, you'll always enjoy its seasonal attractions. If you look at the map, you'll see that the Philadelphia Art Museum marks the northwest corner of the neighborhood; however, it's officially considered a part of Fairmount, one of Philadelphia's most cultured areas with a laid-back local vibe.