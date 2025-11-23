Philadelphia's Hugely Overshadowed Neighborhood Is A Haven Of Museums And Green Spaces

As one of the most prominent cities in the country, Philadelphia consists of several neighborhoods that give it such a unique character. Whether it's Mt. Airy's European-style buildings catching your attention or the famous eateries at the sought-after Society Hill, each district offers a different kind of vibe. While Old City draws in history buffs and Rittenhouse Square is a shopaholic's dream, the wildly underrated Logan Square should be the next on your radar. This overshadowed neighborhood is the ultimate hub of museums, from admiring Auguste Rodin's striking sculptures to the massive, 42-foot Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton. The square itself is a wonderful place to go for a walk and watch the Swann Memorial Fountain as you sip on your morning coffee.

Logan Square, or as locals call it, "Logan Circle," is situated within the limits of Market Street, Spring Garden Street, and Broad Street, with the Schuylkill River flowing on its west. Although living here can get costly (the average rent and home value is well-above the national standard according to Niche.com), you can't miss visiting the neighborhood thanks to the myriad of fascinating museums and galleries that cater to a variety of interests.

Getting to Logan Square is easy with public transportation — those taking the subway can get off at Spring Garden, Race-Vine, or City Hall stations. You can also get there by taking public buses. If you're coming to the city for the weekend and want to make this neighborhood your base, there are a number of hotels in the area. Options include Courtyard by Marriott, The Windsor Suites, The Logan Philadelphia, and Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown. Not only that, but if most of the attractions you want to check out are located in the neighborhood, you can easily explore it all on foot.