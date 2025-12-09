Skip The Crowds At Zion's Narrows For This Equally Scenic Slot Canyon That's A Day Trip From Las Vegas

You'll need a permit to hike Kanarra Falls, which costs $15 per person and is non-refundable. It's a good idea to purchase in advance at kanarrafalls.com because Kanarraville allows only up to 200 hikers per day to protect the canyon and its ecosystem. Children age 7 and under can enter for free.

The hike is moderately challenging according to AllTrails, and spans about 4 miles roundtrip. Most people can finish the route within four hours. The trail starts dry, but you'll eventually wade into shallow creek water. You don't need technical climbing gear, but closed-toe shoes with good grip are recommended. Many hikers also wear water shoes.

Throughout the hike, you'll see a variety of landscapes ranging from shaded forest areas to red rock walls and two breathtaking waterfalls. After reaching the first one, you'll climb a 20-foot ladder that can be wet or slippery. Beyond that point, you'll navigate several large boulders as the canyon narrows and the water deepens. The trail ends at the second waterfall, which is a perfect place to rest and take in the view.