Skip The Crowds At Zion's Narrows For This Equally Scenic Slot Canyon That's A Day Trip From Las Vegas
Utah is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts seeking spectacular desert canyon hikes, and Zion National Park is one of the biggest reasons why. Millions of people come every year to walk The Narrows, an iconic river canyon trail where hikers wade through Virgin River between towering sandstone walls. However, this popular destination gets way too crowded, especially during peak season. If you want something just as scenic but with fewer people, there's a quieter option only about 50 miles north of Zion and two hours away from Las Vegas: Kanarra Falls.
Kanarra Falls is a beautiful slot canyon tucked within the small town of Kanarraville. Unlike The Narrows, where trails can feel packed shoulder-to-shoulder, Kanarra Falls limits the number of daily hikers. That means you still get the narrow canyon walls, flowing water, and amazing photography spots without the swarm of people. Beyond being a hiking destination, the creek that runs through Kanarra Falls also provides irrigation water for local farmers and residents.
Kanarra Falls features forests, canyons, and waterfalls
You'll need a permit to hike Kanarra Falls, which costs $15 per person and is non-refundable. It's a good idea to purchase in advance at kanarrafalls.com because Kanarraville allows only up to 200 hikers per day to protect the canyon and its ecosystem. Children age 7 and under can enter for free.
The hike is moderately challenging according to AllTrails, and spans about 4 miles roundtrip. Most people can finish the route within four hours. The trail starts dry, but you'll eventually wade into shallow creek water. You don't need technical climbing gear, but closed-toe shoes with good grip are recommended. Many hikers also wear water shoes.
Throughout the hike, you'll see a variety of landscapes ranging from shaded forest areas to red rock walls and two breathtaking waterfalls. After reaching the first one, you'll climb a 20-foot ladder that can be wet or slippery. Beyond that point, you'll navigate several large boulders as the canyon narrows and the water deepens. The trail ends at the second waterfall, which is a perfect place to rest and take in the view.
Be prepared to hike Kanarra Falls
It's best to skip Kanarra Falls if it's raining or thunderstorms are in the forecast. Flash floods can happen quickly in slot canyons, even when the weather seems calm. They are most common from July through September, but it's smart to stay cautious year-round.
In the spring, melting snow from higher elevations feeds Kanarra Creek. This can cause the water to be deep, fast-moving, and icy cold. Since water temperatures typically hover around 30 degrees Fahrenheit in the colder months and reach about 50 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer, make sure to plan your gear and clothing accordingly.
Reaching Kanarra Falls is pretty simple. The closest airport is Cedar City Regional Airport, which is 15 miles away from Kanarraville. For more flight options, many visitors fly into Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, America's top summer destination. The roughly 160-mile drive from Vegas offers a scenic route through desert landscapes and mountain views.