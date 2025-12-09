'The Violet Capital Of Ohio' Is A Columbus Suburb With Shade Trees And Parks
Scattered with meandering rivers and rolling countryside, Ohio fits the quintessential Midwest setting. Anyone planning a trip to the Buckeye State may want to set off on a historic byway for a road trip filled with foodie finds and river views. But you do not have to drive deep into the wilderness to find scenic beauty in Ohio. About 20 minutes east of downtown Columbus, the state capital, sits Pickerington, a leafy suburb known as the "Violet Capital of Ohio".
Pickerington was established within what is now Violet Township, a name given by earlier settlers for the purple wildflowers that once bloomed across the surrounding meadows. Originally called Jacksonville, the village was later renamed Pickerington in honor of Abraham Pickering, a pioneer who purchased land in the area in the early 19th century and helped develop the community. Beyond its floral moniker, Pickerington has also been designated a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation since 1993.
A visit to the suburb shows why that long-running recognition has endured. Public parks scattered across town offer stretches of tranquil nature for walking, fishing, and picnicking beneath tree canopies. Anchoring the community is Sycamore Creek Park, home to the Sycamore Creek Arboretum, where leisurely strolls along shaded paths await. In keeping with its Tree City status, Pickerington also celebrates its own Arbor Day each year at the arboretum, bringing locals together to raise public awareness on the benefits of maintaining trees. After a day soaking up Pickerington's serene landscapes, visitors can return to town for a relaxed meal at one of Pickerington's local eateries.
Pleasant parks for outdoor fun in Pickerington, Ohio
While in Pickerington, a visit to Sycamore Creek Park is a natural highlight. Sycamore Creek winds through the landscape, and at the park's arboretum, visitors can follow a trail to reach picturesque overlooks of the water. Explore the botanical gardens at your leisure and soak up the tranquil, tree-shaded atmosphere. The green lawns make for good picnic spots, while paved walking paths offer an easy, scenic jaunt through the verdant landscape, which can feel as if you've been transported into the quiet countryside.
A large pond fringed by trees draws anglers hoping to catch bluegill, bass, and catfish, and resident ducks and geese gather at the water's edge. Mountain bikers can take to the park's trails for a thrilling ride. For families, a sprawling playground with slides, swings, and climbing structures provides a welcome distraction for children, while a ninja obstacle course adds a more active option.
Just west of town is the Pickerington Ponds Metro Park, where more outdoor space awaits. Spanning roughly 2,000 acres, it offers "beautiful scenery for nature lovers", according to a Google review. A network of gravel and paved trails weaves through the lush countryside landscape for strolls and bike rides. Wildlife watchers can venture along the glistening ponds and marshes, binoculars in tow, to spot a wide range of bird species, as well as deer and beavers that frolic in the underbrush. The Glacier Knoll Picnic Area offers tables and charcoal grills for a relaxed meal, and a nearby observation deck provides an elevated view for photos.
Where to stay and places to eat in Pickerington
The idyllic setting around Pickerington warrants at least a weekend getaway to soak up the woodland atmosphere. Just north of town, travelers will find affordable lodging options like the Country Inn & Suites and Hampton Inn, which a previous guest described as a "perfect stay" in a Google review. From there, several well-regarded local restaurants are within easy reach. You'll be a stone's throw from La Fogata Grill, highly rated on Tripadvisor for tasty Southwestern cuisine. A favorite among locals for the heaping portions and excellent margaritas, its rustic atmosphere invites you to sit back and relax. Those in the mood for Japanese cuisine can opt for Fugu Sushi, while Indian Spice Restaurant and Bar serves classic Indian dishes such as paneer makhani and garlic naan.
For an overnight experience tinged with classic Midwest charm, just 15 minutes south of Pickerington by car is the Ohio Log House Bed & Breakfast. Described by a Google reviewer as "Ohio's true gem", spending the night in this cabin can feel like a fairy tale. Wake up to a delicious breakfast, soak up the surrounding countryside views from the front patio, and curl up by the fireside at the end of an exciting day out.
With so many opportunities for delightful exploration in the area, the fun can still continue. If you're still looking for more small-town adventures, drive just 35 minutes south to Circleville, where you'll find America's largest pumpkin festival in the autumn. On the return toward Columbus, don't miss a stop at the Park of Roses, one of America's largest public rose gardens.