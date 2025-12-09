'The Violet Capital Of Ohio' Is A Columbus Suburb With Shade Trees And Parks

Scattered with meandering rivers and rolling countryside, Ohio fits the quintessential Midwest setting. Anyone planning a trip to the Buckeye State may want to set off on a historic byway for a road trip filled with foodie finds and river views. But you do not have to drive deep into the wilderness to find scenic beauty in Ohio. About 20 minutes east of downtown Columbus, the state capital, sits Pickerington, a leafy suburb known as the "Violet Capital of Ohio".

Pickerington was established within what is now Violet Township, a name given by earlier settlers for the purple wildflowers that once bloomed across the surrounding meadows. Originally called Jacksonville, the village was later renamed Pickerington in honor of Abraham Pickering, a pioneer who purchased land in the area in the early 19th century and helped develop the community. Beyond its floral moniker, Pickerington has also been designated a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation since 1993.

A visit to the suburb shows why that long-running recognition has endured. Public parks scattered across town offer stretches of tranquil nature for walking, fishing, and picnicking beneath tree canopies. Anchoring the community is Sycamore Creek Park, home to the Sycamore Creek Arboretum, where leisurely strolls along shaded paths await. In keeping with its Tree City status, Pickerington also celebrates its own Arbor Day each year at the arboretum, bringing locals together to raise public awareness on the benefits of maintaining trees. After a day soaking up Pickerington's serene landscapes, visitors can return to town for a relaxed meal at one of Pickerington's local eateries.