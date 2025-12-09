Florida's Family-Friendly Golf Resort On The Panhandle Has A High-Tech Spa And Wild Water Adventures
Thanks to its crystal clear waters, soft white sands, and warm sunny days, the panhandle of Northwest Florida is the perfect destination for beach lovers and families. One great way to enjoy all the perks of this picturesque location is with a stay at one of the area's best resorts, which combines a hotel, spa, and golf course all in one — with fun family-friendly adventures to boot.
Located on Miramar Beach, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa is about a 20-minute drive from Destin, one of Florida's best Gulf Coast neighborhoods. The Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa first opened in 1984 and recently underwent a $35 million property-wide renovation. This major update included a guest room redesign, where a palette of pastel coastal colors, ocean blue rugs, and tech-first upgrades create a calming seaside vibe in every suite. The deluxe junior suites are family-friendly rooms that come complete with bunkbeds, a pull-out sofa, electronic door locks, bathroom night lights, and more.
Additionally, since this resort is designed to foster relaxation, the team revamped its Serenity by the Sea Spa, including indulgent touchless options like hydrojet massages and soothing red-light therapy — a cutting-edge treatment that improves the skin's appearance. Families love this destination because it has three pools, including two whirlpools and a pool just for toddlers. There's also a sparkling new indoor pool inside a beautifully constructed atrium with cozy lounging options, complimentary pool towels, and lush tropical foliage. Plus, with seven dining options — from poolside eats to in-room service — the Hilton Sandestin delivers on its promise of a satisfying stay.
Watersports adventures and golfing galore
Thanks to its proximity to the Gulf Coast, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa makes it easy for guests to experience water sports by renting a kayak right from the hotel's shores. Or, kick up the adrenaline a notch with a WaveRunner— a personal two-seater watercraft designed to blast you across the water's surface. Scuba Divers and snorkelers can also sign up to take a trip to Vortex Spring, a natural clear water spring and one of the largest diving resorts in the country, where you can reach an underwater cave at 115 feet. The resort can also arrange a wakesurfing experience with a U.S. Coast Guard-approved captain aboard the boat.
Florida has no shortage of gorgeous, highly rated luxury golf resorts. And Hilton Sandestin is no exception, with its four championship golf courses, including Raven Golf Club, boasting a 6,900-foot par. Next door is the Burnt Pine Golf Club, a 7,000-yard resort designed by Rees Jones, a legendary golf course designer. Burnt Pine Golf Club was dubbed by Golf Magazine to be "The Crown Jewel of Florida Golf." Golfers can unwind after a long day on the green and head to the spa for the Serenity Golfer's Massage, a service specifically designed to ease the muscles used playing golf to keep guests in top shape.
To explore this area further, consider a quick, 30-minute drive to nearby South Walton, boasting some of Florida's most walkable coasts, pastel villages, and bike-friendly shores. Another option is to take a 15-minute drive to Destin, where the local boardwalk is a jumping-off point for jet-skiing, dolphin cruises, and more adventures.