Florida's Family-Friendly Golf Resort On The Panhandle Has A High-Tech Spa And Wild Water Adventures

Thanks to its crystal clear waters, soft white sands, and warm sunny days, the panhandle of Northwest Florida is the perfect destination for beach lovers and families. One great way to enjoy all the perks of this picturesque location is with a stay at one of the area's best resorts, which combines a hotel, spa, and golf course all in one — with fun family-friendly adventures to boot.

Located on Miramar Beach, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa is about a 20-minute drive from Destin, one of Florida's best Gulf Coast neighborhoods. The Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa first opened in 1984 and recently underwent a $35 million property-wide renovation. This major update included a guest room redesign, where a palette of pastel coastal colors, ocean blue rugs, and tech-first upgrades create a calming seaside vibe in every suite. The deluxe junior suites are family-friendly rooms that come complete with bunkbeds, a pull-out sofa, electronic door locks, bathroom night lights, and more.

Additionally, since this resort is designed to foster relaxation, the team revamped its Serenity by the Sea Spa, including indulgent touchless options like hydrojet massages and soothing red-light therapy — a cutting-edge treatment that improves the skin's appearance. Families love this destination because it has three pools, including two whirlpools and a pool just for toddlers. There's also a sparkling new indoor pool inside a beautifully constructed atrium with cozy lounging options, complimentary pool towels, and lush tropical foliage. Plus, with seven dining options — from poolside eats to in-room service — the Hilton Sandestin delivers on its promise of a satisfying stay.