Orlando's Luxe Suburb Is A Chic Retreat With Gated Estates, Golf, And Gourmet Dining

A destination's popularity overwhelming locals and changing its identity has earned its own verb: "Disneyification". People like to blame the mouse. While Orlando does, sometimes, get pegged as one of America's most "disappointing" tourist destinations, it also offers incredible things to do besides visiting Disney World. Within that Mickey-less oasis lies Doctor Phillips, a luxe suburb with gated estates, golf, and gourmet dining that offers a chic retreat 20 minutes outside of downtown Orlando. But first, let's address that jarring name.

The area's moniker comes from Dr. Phillip Phillips, a leading light in the citrus business. The "doctor" comes from an actual medical degree, though he may have been better suited for treating oranges. Phillips changed the orange juice game in the early 20th century while becoming, as some claim, the world's biggest citrus farmer. He eventually sold much of his holdings to Minute Maid, while developers bought the chunk of land that became the luxurious Orlando outpost that bears his name. It wasn't always a collection of high-end homes, luxe retail, and fine dining, though.

The neighborhood boomed over the last three decades, benefiting from its relatively recent creation, which kept growth and infrastructure investment aligned. Its position close to lakes and an interstate put it in a Goldilocks zone, close enough to Orlando's three-headed hydra of SeaWorld, Universal Orlando, and Disney World to enjoy the destinations, but separate enough to avoid its crowds. The resulting enclave of 12,500 residents today offers a wealthy mix of high-end retail, gourmet options, and natural beauty worthy of a side trip or two during your next Orlando vacation.