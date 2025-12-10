America's Most Affordable State For Retirement Is A Mountainous Gem With Renowned Natural Beauty And Fun

Suppose you've hit retirement age and you're still healthy and sharp. One of your favorite pastimes is walking outdoors and spotting birds and deer. The year wouldn't feel complete without four distinct seasons, from snow-quilted winters to balmy summers. You have no interest in big cities, traffic jams, or suburban sprawl. You picture your golden years spent somewhere quiet and friendly, but also dynamic and adventurous. Laidback, but fun. Oh, and you don't want to spend a lot of money. You spent decades building up your savings, and you're not about to blow it all on daily expenses. Well, you might just love West Virginia.

Before you crinkle your nose and exclaim, "West Virginia? Are you serious?", consider how many boxes you'll tick by living here. The largest city in West Virginia is its capital, Charleston, with fewer than 50,000 people. This small state is packed with beautiful sights: Seneca Rocks and its jagged cliffs, the historic gem of Harpers Ferry and its timeless natural beauty, and the vertigo-inducing arc of the New River Gorge Bridge, the longest steel span in the Americas.

A whopping 78% of the state's land is covered in forest, and people travel here from all over the world to hike trails, bike paths, climb rock faces, drive ATVs, and cast reels in local rivers, among countless other outdoor activities. For active seniors, West Virginia has a lot going for it, and the reasonable cost of living may startle you. Indeed, a 2025 report by the online lending company NetCredit concluded that West Virginia is the most affordable U.S. state for retirees. Seniors in West Virginia live with an average of $712,921 in savings, which is about $25,000 less than the national average.