West Virginia's Best-Kept Secret Is An Abandoned Mining Town Hidden In New River Gorge National Park

Visiting New River Gorge, a forested wonderland that draws in nearly 2 million people each year, is the apex of West Virginia experiences. The Mountaineer State is chock full of pretty much every kind of outdoor adventure, including hiking, whitewater rafting, rock climbing, mountain biking, cross-country skiing, and even one of the world's largest and strangest extreme sport events — BASE jumping. Travelers come here from around the world to picnic, camp, and test their physical prowess. New River Gorge is one of those perfect spots, a reasonable drive from bigger cities and fit for both families and super-athletes. Even if you're just driving through, a quick stop at one of the gorge's spectacular overlooks is a sight to remember for the rest of your life.

The gorge is full of nooks and crannies, but no site is more surprising than the collection of massive, maroon-colored industrial buildings hidden in the trees. These towers and conveyor systems are remarkably well preserved, even though they haven't been used since 1958. There's no glass left in the windows, and the steel beams are a little rusty, but the walls are free of graffiti, and the grounds are still maintained.

These structures are the quiet remains of Nuttallburg, a coal-mining community that was established in 1873 and ran continuously for about 85 years. Although the machinery has long stopped running and the coke ovens are cold, visitors can imagine what this place looked like in the first half of the 20th century. Unlike so many abandoned work sites, Nuttallburg is open to the public and is relatively easy to access, offering an illuminating glimpse into West Virginia's past.