'The Nation's Christmas Tree City' Is A Breathtaking California Gateway To Sequoia Country

Hidden in California's Fresno County is a quaint destination with a big reputation: Sanger. Located near Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, this was dubbed "The Nation's Christmas Tree City." How did this small town in the Central Valley come to be known as this? It's all thanks to the General Grant Tree. Although this giant tree is technically not in Sanger, it is only about an hour's drive away at Grant Grove in Kings Canyon National Park, a realm of giant trees and breathtaking mountain views. According to the KVPR, members from the Sanger Chamber of Commerce were visiting this natural landmark in 1924 when they encountered a girl who stated, "what a lovely Christmas tree that would be."

Her words made quite the impact. With the help of President Calvin Coolidge, the General Grant Tree, which at 268.1 feet tall is said to be the second largest in the world, later became known as the Nation's Christmas Tree. As a result, Sanger would be dubbed the "Nation's Christmas Tree City" in 1949. Now, Sanger not only serves as a gateway to Sequoia country for nature enthusiasts but as a holiday hotspot in December. Annual events include the Toyland Parade. Held in downtown Sanger, it showcases the community and its businesses to locals and visitors alike.

Adding to the holiday joy is the Christmas tree at Brehler Square in downtown. It's typically illuminated in early December in a festive ceremony attended by Santa Clause himself. But this is not just any Christmas Tree — it's actually a sapling from the one and only General Grant Tree. Naturally, the Nation's Christmas Tree is a part of Sanger's festivities.