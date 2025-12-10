'The Nation's Christmas Tree City' Is A Breathtaking California Gateway To Sequoia Country
Hidden in California's Fresno County is a quaint destination with a big reputation: Sanger. Located near Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, this was dubbed "The Nation's Christmas Tree City." How did this small town in the Central Valley come to be known as this? It's all thanks to the General Grant Tree. Although this giant tree is technically not in Sanger, it is only about an hour's drive away at Grant Grove in Kings Canyon National Park, a realm of giant trees and breathtaking mountain views. According to the KVPR, members from the Sanger Chamber of Commerce were visiting this natural landmark in 1924 when they encountered a girl who stated, "what a lovely Christmas tree that would be."
Her words made quite the impact. With the help of President Calvin Coolidge, the General Grant Tree, which at 268.1 feet tall is said to be the second largest in the world, later became known as the Nation's Christmas Tree. As a result, Sanger would be dubbed the "Nation's Christmas Tree City" in 1949. Now, Sanger not only serves as a gateway to Sequoia country for nature enthusiasts but as a holiday hotspot in December. Annual events include the Toyland Parade. Held in downtown Sanger, it showcases the community and its businesses to locals and visitors alike.
Adding to the holiday joy is the Christmas tree at Brehler Square in downtown. It's typically illuminated in early December in a festive ceremony attended by Santa Clause himself. But this is not just any Christmas Tree — it's actually a sapling from the one and only General Grant Tree. Naturally, the Nation's Christmas Tree is a part of Sanger's festivities.
Embark on a trek to the Nation's Christmas Tree from Sanger, California
If you want to see the real deal for yourself at Kings Canyon National Park, you can make the brief journey from Sanger to the Nation's Christmas Tree in Grant Grove on Highway 180, one of California's most scenic roads. You will need an entrance pass from the National Park's service website. There is a parking lot off Highway 180 where you can access a short paved loop trail; this will lead you to this famous Sequoia and all its glory. "You can scale this trail under 20 minutes but I took my time just to soak it all in," reads a review posted on AllTrails. Be warned that it snows at Kings Canyon National Park in the wintertime, transforming the trail into a spectacular ice-covered wonderland.
As such, make sure to have the proper gear not only for yourself but for your vehicle (like chains), to navigate these frosty conditions with ease. Additionally, you'll want to check for closures. However, if you want to make the most out of your visit to the General Grant Tree consider embarking on the annual Trek to the Nation's Christmas Tree. This one-day event from the Sanger Chamber of Commerce takes place every second Sunday in December and commemorates the General Grant Tree's holiday origins.
In other words, it's a pretty big deal in Sanger. Carolers and other festive performances are usually part of the celebration. As the General Grant Tree also officially serves as a military shrine, and has since 1956, it includes a ceremony that pays tribute to those who have died for their country. An individual on Tripadvisor referred to the ceremony as, "very moving."
Where to stay on your holiday escape to Sanger, California
The Sanger Chamber of Commerce welcomes all to experience the Trek to the Nation's Christmas Tree. In fact, admission to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks is free that day. Those who want to avoid driving are in luck; the Sanger Chamber of Commerce offers buses that will transport visitors from the city to Kings Canyon National Park for a fee. Interested in this service? You can contact the Sanger Chamber of Commerce for tickets and prices. Of course, there is more to discover in Sanger while you're in town for the holiday festivities. The Central Valley is well-known for its wine and there are a couple of wineries in Sanger, such as Cedar View Winery.
Although it is only open on Saturday and Sunday for tastings, Cedar View also provides accommodations at its Sequoia View Vineyard, where guests can further enjoy the site's panoramic mountain vistas. Here, you'll find cozy one-bed suites named after wine varieties. If you prefer to stay near Sanger's downtown, which has plenty of eateries and amenities, the Townhouse Motel is one of the only lodging options in the city. Nightly rates are under $100 but keep in mind that some reviewers on Google expressed concerns about cleanliness.
Additionally, you can explore Airbnb listings, like this guest favorite one-bedroom home. Or if you're road tripping, there's Riverbend RV Park, situated just off Highway 180. No matter where they stay in Sanger, visitors have easy access to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and plenty of outdoor adventures. Plus, Sanger is only about a 20-minute drive from Fresno. This underrated city with quirky attractions is home to Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT), which is a convenient arrival point for out-of-state travelers.