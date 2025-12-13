Just Outside D.C Is Virginia's City On The Potomac River Full Of Art, A Walkable Old Town, And Unique Attractions
In the middle of the 18th century, a wave of Scottish immigrants established a town along the banks of the Potomac River, emerging as an important trade hub. Just a hop, skip, and a boat ride away from Washington, D.C., the port of Alexandria in Virginia beckons tourists on a whirlwind adventure. The passing centuries have woven a rich tapestry that shines indelibly with the exploits of the Founding Fathers and the daily lives of ordinary townspeople. Colonial architecture dominates the skyline, while installations of public artworks decorate the streets.
Divided into six neighborhoods, each corner of Alexandria offers new excitement. Overlooking the Potomac is the Old Town district, filled with shops and a unique Scottish charm, and one of the best historic districts in America. A warren of quaint eateries, historic buildings, and incredible museums awaits visitors under the glow of lampposts. Saturdays at the Market Square bustle with the sounds and smells of the local farmers market, a weekly tradition for close to 300 years, while nightfall brings the hushed excitement of tourists gathering for lantern-lit ghost walks.
Directly north of Old Town, murals brighten the streets of the Arlandria-Chirilagua neighborhood, boasting a distinct Central American atmosphere, while the Del Rey district is spiced with the tantalizing aromas wafting from corner bistros and breezy beer gardens. Art Deco flourishes add a youthful charm. No matter the time of year, Alexandria is a thrumming hive of activity. The yearly Del Ray Halloween Parade is a spectacle of costumed children (and even pets). As the festive season draws near, the nasally blast of bagpipes echoes throughout Old Town as throngs of men clad in traditional kilts fill the streets during the annual Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. Step back in time through decades of American history when you escape to Alexandria's shores.
Learn about history in Alexandria's museums
Once the youthful stomping grounds of George Washington, the centuries of history in Alexandria are almost tangible. Take in panoramic views of the city at the George Washington Masonic National Memorial, a towering pyramidal memorial building west of Old Town. Inside, a museum dedicated to Washington includes displays of original artifacts from Mount Vernon, while the grand entrance hall features painted murals of Washington's achievements. Next, head down historic King Street to the Gadsby's Tavern Museum. You can almost hear the whispers of Revolutionary fervor echoing within the dining hall. George Washington was a frequent visitor, together with Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette, who no doubt shared a table. Guided tours whisk visitors through recreations of the tavern's assembly rooms, while dining tables await next door to serve up a scrumptious meal.
Right around the corner from the tavern, a stately Georgian manor commands the attention of passersby. Enveloped by manicured lawns and shady trees, the manor was constructed in the 1750s by John Carlyle, a descendant of English elites who also rubbed shoulders with George Washington. Meticulously restored and furnished to its 18th-century appearance, the elegant salons of Carlyle House offer a glimpse into the sophisticated lives of wealthy merchants during the Revolutionary era, described by a previous visitor in their Google review as a "travel through time."
As evening falls over Alexandria, the streets come alive with the spirit of departed souls. Expert guides clad in historic costumes lead group tours through Old Town in search of phantoms, while ghostly pub crawls take tourists on a boozy jaunt to some of Alexandria's most haunted drinking establishments. Next, have a taste of George Washington's whiskey at one of the oldest distilleries in America, Mount Vernon.
Planning your visit to Alexandria, Virginia
Travelers who thrive amidst outdoor scenery should head to the Winkler Botanical Preserve. A dainty waterfall tumbles into glistening pools overgrown with tangled foliage. Lazy streams meander between slippery boulders, shaded by gnarled tree branches. The arrival of autumn transforms the hushed woodlands into a tapestry of tawny hues. Hikers exploring the trails might even encounter roaming deer. Meanwhile, bird watchers will find migrating flocks at Chinquapin Park, where dense forests conceal miles of winding nature trails. Families with young children will find the climbing frame and slides a welcome distraction.
When searching for a meal, each of Alexandria's neighborhoods offers satisfying flavors. Hank's Oyster Bar is popular for fresh New England seafood platters, with a rooftop bar for enjoying drinks amidst the twinkling lights of Old Town. Sip ciders and pale ales at Murphy's Grand Irish Pub, while salty German schnitzels and sausages are served at the Alexandria Bier Garden. Head to Del Rey for delectable Salvadoran cuisine at Los Tios Grill, where the locals are partial to the tasty margaritas, or let the fragrance of lentil soup and chicken tikka masala lure you into Spice Kraft for an Indian dinner.
If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest airport is Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, just 10 minutes from Alexandria and easily accessible by car or train. Travelers extending their adventures in Alexandria can take their pick of glitzy hotels, historic inns, and a smattering of apartment rentals. Stylishly chic guest rooms at the Hotel Heron beckon for restful slumber after a day on the town. For a touch of rustic charm, The George of Old Town offers sumptuous suites named after various presidents, an homage to the property's former connection to George Washington. Whether it's just for a day trip or a long weekend getaway, let the winding streets and old-world charm of Alexandria take you on an unforgettable journey.