Just Outside D.C Is Virginia's City On The Potomac River Full Of Art, A Walkable Old Town, And Unique Attractions

Once the youthful stomping grounds of George Washington, the centuries of history in Alexandria are almost tangible. Take in panoramic views of the city at the George Washington Masonic National Memorial, a towering pyramidal memorial building west of Old Town. Inside, a museum dedicated to Washington includes displays of original artifacts from Mount Vernon, while the grand entrance hall features painted murals of Washington's achievements. Next, head down historic King Street to the Gadsby's Tavern Museum. You can almost hear the whispers of Revolutionary fervor echoing within the dining hall. George Washington was a frequent visitor, together with Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette, who no doubt shared a table. Guided tours whisk visitors through recreations of the tavern's assembly rooms, while dining tables await next door to serve up a scrumptious meal.

Right around the corner from the tavern, a stately Georgian manor commands the attention of passersby. Enveloped by manicured lawns and shady trees, the manor was constructed in the 1750s by John Carlyle, a descendant of English elites who also rubbed shoulders with George Washington. Meticulously restored and furnished to its 18th-century appearance, the elegant salons of Carlyle House offer a glimpse into the sophisticated lives of wealthy merchants during the Revolutionary era, described by a previous visitor in their Google review as a "travel through time."

As evening falls over Alexandria, the streets come alive with the spirit of departed souls. Expert guides clad in historic costumes lead group tours through Old Town in search of phantoms, while ghostly pub crawls take tourists on a boozy jaunt to some of Alexandria's most haunted drinking establishments. Next, have a taste of George Washington's whiskey at one of the oldest distilleries in America, Mount Vernon.