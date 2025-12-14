France's Best-Kept Secret Is A Crowd-Free Coastal Gem With Sensational Seafood
France's Mediterranean coast usually gets the spotlight as South of France hotspots like Saint-Tropez and Cannes attract throngs of tourists every summer. But France's Atlantic coast is nothing to sneeze at, especially if you're looking for a stunning getaway with delicious seafood and less crowds. Ault, a serene seaside resort town on the English Channel, is just one example — but further south, you'll find Arcachon in Bordeaux, a hidden gem you won't want to miss.
Over the past two centuries, Arcachon has grown from a small fishing village into a go-to vacation destination for travelers from around the world. In fact, Arcachon is so good for you, physicians once prescribed visiting as a "medication" of sorts for city dwellers, with its crisp sea air and fresh pine forests nearby cleansing your lungs similar to the way mountain air in Switzerland does. Unsurprisingly, it became an inspirational home for famed author Alexandre Dumas and painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.
Arcachon is a pearl of a town known for its long tradition of oyster farming and the prevalence of the popular bivalves at many eateries. Given Arcachon's lengthy history as a fishing mecca, all kinds of seafood are enjoyed here. And because the Bordeaux region is acclaimed worldwide for its wines, Arcachon is the perfect place to pair white and red Bordeaux with your favorite 'fruits de mer.' Besides the gastronomical offerings, Arcachon also boasts unmatched scenery year-round. Beaches line the coast overlooking Arcachon Bay, offering idyllic spots to catch some sun. And unlike more-visited cities on the Mediterranean like Marseille and Nice, you can breathe without the crowds in this town of about 12,000. Whatever you're looking for in a coastal French vacation, you'll find it here.
Soak up some sun and charming European flair in Arcachon
Like Yport, another quiet French town on the west coast, Arcachon offers unmatched beauty and European charm all year round. Much of the town's activity is concentrated in the Ville d'Été (summer town), home to Plage d'Arcachon and Marché d'Arcachon. Grab a bite from one of the Marché stalls, including local delicacies like oysters and fish, as well as an appetizing array of local produce, pastries, and cheeses. Wine lovers can visit as many wine shops as their hearts desire; just make sure to save space in your bag to bring some bottles home. Like all France, Arcachon has beautiful architectural and historical sights, don't miss the Notre-Dame Basilica, or a trip up the 80-feet tall Sainte-Cécile Observatory for a stunning view.
The white sand beaches of Archachon offer unparalleled relaxation. Plage d'Arcachon — the safest beach for children along France's Atlantic coast — is the main attraction. But Plage Pereire on the west side of town, as well as Plage des Arbousiers and Plage du Moulleau, are all hidden gems with less crowds. The white sand around Arcachon is a central feature of the Dune of Pilat just south of town. Considering Europe's general lack of deserts, getting to see the tallest sand dune on the continent is quite the treat.
Adventure-seekers can rent kayaks or canoes at Plage d'Arcachon to go out on Arcachon Bay, or rent a bike if they prefer staying on land. Miles of cycle paths run along the coast and through town from the Pointe de l'Aiguillon — the seafood hub of the city — all the way down to the Le Moulleau neighborhood, a picturesque enclave with ice cream parlors, boutiques, and other irresistible shops to stop in and revel in coastal French life.
Eat your weight in seafood
Arcachon is a paradise for seafood lovers, and a visit to the Poissonnerie De L'Aiguillon fish market is a must. Local oysters, fish, and seafood populate the menus of many traditional restaurants in Arcachon, and enjoying a seafood platter is an Arcachon tradition. Check out one of the brasseries and oyster bars around the Place des Marquises, the plaza next to the Marché in the heart of town. Seasonal Le Pitt, a top-rated restaurant known for oysters, is a great place to enjoy a smorgasbord of seafood. Looking for a fine-dining experience? Arcachon is home to the Michelin-starred Le Patio restaurant.
Shellfish-averse diners, don't despair. The Atlantic coast of France offers all kinds of fish, including sea bass, cod, plaice, sole, and mackerel. You can even get up close and personal with the fish and shellfish that end up on plates across Arcachon by booking a fishing charter with local fishermen. There are also guided tours around town tailored to different interests, whether it be food and wine or history and sightseeing.
Ready to slurp down some oysters and soak up some sun? Fly into Bordeaux and take an hour train to Arcachon for as little as $6, though be warned that you might want to avoid Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport (BOD) at all costs based on traveler reviews. If Arcachon is just one stop on your French vacation, you can also take a three-hour train from Paris for as little as $50. Opt for a beachside hotel if you want stunning views and proximity to the sand, or check out unique options in the old town like the water treatment plant-turned-boutique Hôtel Ville d'Hiver.