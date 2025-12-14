France's Best-Kept Secret Is A Crowd-Free Coastal Gem With Sensational Seafood

France's Mediterranean coast usually gets the spotlight as South of France hotspots like Saint-Tropez and Cannes attract throngs of tourists every summer. But France's Atlantic coast is nothing to sneeze at, especially if you're looking for a stunning getaway with delicious seafood and less crowds. Ault, a serene seaside resort town on the English Channel, is just one example — but further south, you'll find Arcachon in Bordeaux, a hidden gem you won't want to miss.

Over the past two centuries, Arcachon has grown from a small fishing village into a go-to vacation destination for travelers from around the world. In fact, Arcachon is so good for you, physicians once prescribed visiting as a "medication" of sorts for city dwellers, with its crisp sea air and fresh pine forests nearby cleansing your lungs similar to the way mountain air in Switzerland does. Unsurprisingly, it became an inspirational home for famed author Alexandre Dumas and painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.

Arcachon is a pearl of a town known for its long tradition of oyster farming and the prevalence of the popular bivalves at many eateries. Given Arcachon's lengthy history as a fishing mecca, all kinds of seafood are enjoyed here. And because the Bordeaux region is acclaimed worldwide for its wines, Arcachon is the perfect place to pair white and red Bordeaux with your favorite 'fruits de mer.' Besides the gastronomical offerings, Arcachon also boasts unmatched scenery year-round. Beaches line the coast overlooking Arcachon Bay, offering idyllic spots to catch some sun. And unlike more-visited cities on the Mediterranean like Marseille and Nice, you can breathe without the crowds in this town of about 12,000. Whatever you're looking for in a coastal French vacation, you'll find it here.