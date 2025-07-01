France's Serene Seaside Resort Town Renowned For Chalk Cliffs Offers Exceptional Beaches And Views
France is a destination we can always get behind. From the ever-so-glittering sandy stretches on the French Riviera to its fairytale castles blooming with gardens, art, and wine, it doesn't take much convincing for us to book a flight and pack a bag. When Paris starts to feel too crowded (and avoiding pickpockets at the iconic Eiffel Tower becomes an Olympic sport), you may want to shift your focus to places that remain under the radar. Overlooking the English Channel, Ault is a coastal town with unique landscapes and fewer tourists than the more popular cities in the country. With high chalk cliffs bordering the shoreline, it comes as no surprise that this slice of paradise is a treasure on the Alabaster Coast.
Originally a small fishing town, Ault became the elite's summertime retreat, which led to the construction of hotels and villas. While it's a seaside resort town through and through, Ault still maintains its humble spirit. Nowadays, you can relax in your comfortable room at The Originals Relais with stunning views of the beach. Or, opt for lodging in a historic building, such as Maison Cachée, where each room is adorned with vintage accents and plenty of natural light. Booking a stay at Hotel De Paris means you get to have your morning coffee at the onsite Restaurant Le Mange-Vins. You can also spend the night at La Flibustière, a pub with three guestrooms.
Getting to Ault is a bit of a journey. The closest airport is in Rouen, which is an hour and a half away. If you end up renting a car, you'll avoid the multiple bus and train transfers. However, if you prefer public transportation, from Paris you can take a three-hour train (with one change) to the town next door, Eu, followed by a quick bus ride to Ault.
Find peace and quiet on Ault's chalk cliffs
The Alabaster Coast offers a true respite for those seeking inspiration in nature, and Ault boasts multiple locations to do precisely that. Plage d'Ault is the perfect place to soak in the majestic vistas without having to share the beach. Pack a picnic, pick a spot on the pebbly shore, and enjoy the white bluffs watching over the waves. The surrounding area features various routes you can take to stroll the waterfront. Sentier Du Littoral Par Ault is a wonderful trail to traverse. While you'll be hiking over the cliffs instead of on the beach, the coastal panoramas are rewarding. The trail is dotted with lush greenery throughout its length — it can get steep in certain sections. Along the way, make a stop at the scenic point, Premier Val, to snap postcard-worthy photos.
Ault's striking bluffs extend toward Bois de Cise. This incredible part of the town is characterized by pearly white crags with verdant woodlands dominating the top. The forest is magical enough to enchant you with its old-growth trees and kaleidoscope of flowers. Hydrangea-lined paths guide you to Belle Epoque villas hiding behind the foliage. After roaming the woods, head on down to the rugged beach to try mussel fishing or simply spend more time by the water. Arrive around the golden hour to marvel at the picturesque escarpments glowing under the sun's rays.
Every quaint town has an equally quaint lighthouse — Phare d'Ault is a 91-foot, red-and-white tower guarding the channel. This structure was a replacement of the former lighthouse that was damaged during World War II. You can tour the lighthouse, check out the exhibitions, and walk up 113 steps to admire the expansive sea scenery.
Ault's charming streets take you to hidden gems
Ault's town center feels like an open-air museum, with historic landmarks and ancient sites hiding in plain sight. The remarkable St. Peter Catholic Church of Ault is a prime example of medieval checkerboard stonework technique. Like most French cathedrals, its tower is decorated with four gargoyles. From there, make your way to Le Petit Musée for a glimpse into Ault's past. The free museum has photographs, documents, and other unusual objects on display that piece together the history of the town's development. The gift shop is the ideal spot to purchase souvenirs — add a magnet to your collection, purchase a retro poster, or buy handcrafted items like keychains or coin purses.
As you're wandering the area, you'll immediately notice the Porte du Moulinet, named after an old mill which once stood in its place. Climb the brick staircase to access this late 19th-century monument and get a bird's-eye view of Ault. There's another way to explore Ault: by following in the same footsteps as the legendary Victor Hugo. The author was undeniably smitten by Ault's beauty, and you can visit all the points of interest that captivated him on a self-guided tour.
Of course, we can't forget about food. When hunger strikes, La Salicorne serves up a great meal. This exclusive restaurant accommodates only 10 tables, so make sure to book in advance. Order the ceviche, linguine with clams, and the fresh cod on caramelized bananas to experience an explosion of flavors. Or, head to Chez Virgile to indulge in fried mussels, tuna tataki, and lamb drenched in mustard sauce — no wonder Rick Steves said that French food is an adventure for your taste buds. As for sweet treats, the éclairs at La Falaise Gourmande never disappoint.