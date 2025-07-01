France's Serene Seaside Resort Town Renowned For Chalk Cliffs Offers Exceptional Beaches And Views

France is a destination we can always get behind. From the ever-so-glittering sandy stretches on the French Riviera to its fairytale castles blooming with gardens, art, and wine, it doesn't take much convincing for us to book a flight and pack a bag. When Paris starts to feel too crowded (and avoiding pickpockets at the iconic Eiffel Tower becomes an Olympic sport), you may want to shift your focus to places that remain under the radar. Overlooking the English Channel, Ault is a coastal town with unique landscapes and fewer tourists than the more popular cities in the country. With high chalk cliffs bordering the shoreline, it comes as no surprise that this slice of paradise is a treasure on the Alabaster Coast.

Originally a small fishing town, Ault became the elite's summertime retreat, which led to the construction of hotels and villas. While it's a seaside resort town through and through, Ault still maintains its humble spirit. Nowadays, you can relax in your comfortable room at The Originals Relais with stunning views of the beach. Or, opt for lodging in a historic building, such as Maison Cachée, where each room is adorned with vintage accents and plenty of natural light. Booking a stay at Hotel De Paris means you get to have your morning coffee at the onsite Restaurant Le Mange-Vins. You can also spend the night at La Flibustière, a pub with three guestrooms.

Getting to Ault is a bit of a journey. The closest airport is in Rouen, which is an hour and a half away. If you end up renting a car, you'll avoid the multiple bus and train transfers. However, if you prefer public transportation, from Paris you can take a three-hour train (with one change) to the town next door, Eu, followed by a quick bus ride to Ault.