Montana's Charming City In The Rocky Mountain Foothills Has Trails And Yellowstone Proximity

While Yellowstone National Park is a big draw in this part of the state, there are plenty of other options for exploring the great outdoors near Belgrade. One area in particular worth checking out is the Custer Gallatin National Forest, which sits just east of Belgrade. This uncrowded, pristine Montana forest is full of wild trails and gorgeous vistas. Hikers and mountain bikers looking for moderately difficult trails should try the Truman Gulch Trail (5.3 miles) or the Corbly Gulch Trail (6.5 miles). Both of these trails wind through wooded gulches and provide excellent views of the surrounding mountains.

For those looking for more of a challenge, Sypes Canyon Trail is an 8.9-mile hike with more than 3,000 feet of elevation gain that overlooks the Gallatin Valley. Another challenging hike near Belgrade is Baldy Peak Summit. The route is 10 miles long with about 4,500 feet of elevation gain, but the views are definitely worth the effort. The trail leads to a ridge above treeline where you can see stunning 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

If you'd rather take a relaxing stroll closer to Belgrade, check out the Amsterdam Road River Access Trail. This easy 2-mile trail meanders alongside the Gallatin River and affords views of the water and nearby mountains. Hiking enthusiasts can also head over to Yellowstone National Park, which is a little less than two hours from Belgrade. There are a lot of great hikes in the park, like the Union Falls Trail, a 17.4-mile hike to a waterfall in the park's rarely-visited "Cascade Corner."