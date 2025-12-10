Nestled On South Dakota's Missouri River Are Camping, Fishing, And Trails In An Outdoor Paradise

Farm Island Recreation Area boasts nine trails that are used for hiking, running, and biking. Some people even use the trails for cross-country skiing in the winter. These trails aren't too hardcore — they range in length from 0.1 miles to 1.8 miles and all are rated as easy. If you're looking for a longer hike, you can start your journey at Farm Island and take the 14.5-mile trek that runs alongside the Missouri River to the LaFramboise Nature Area and the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area. This is part of the Lewis and Clark Trail and will take you along the area they visited in 1804.

Nestled beside the Missouri River and nearby Lake Sharpe, Farm Island Recreation Area is also a popular spot for fishing. There's a boat ramp available if you want to get out on the water, but there's also an onsite fishing pier that's ADA accessible. This Google reviewer fished there and said, "Well maintained areas. Quiet. Fishing was great. Docks were nice."

No fishing pole? No problem. You can check one out to use while you're fishing at Farm Island. If you're lucky enough to catch dinner, there's also a fish cleaning station there for you to use. South Dakota is a scenic state with endless outdoor beauty, and no matter what activities you participate in when you visit Farm Island Recreation Area, you'll see that this is one of the state's most fun and scenic crown jewels.