Nestled On South Dakota's Missouri River Are Camping, Fishing, And Trails In An Outdoor Paradise
When you visit Pierre, South Dakota's charming state capital, there are several great ways to stay busy and experience the area. Outdoors enthusiasts will be excited to know that even in the capital city, there are a couple of renowned natural settings where they can explore. LaFramboise Island Nature Area is one state park you'll want to visit, but there's also another park in Pierre that you need to add to your list: Farm Island Recreation Area.
This is one of the best South Dakota State Parks for fishing, but this outdoor paradise is popular with hikers, too. It has multiple trails, including some paved ones that are ADA accessible – making this a serene natural oasis that everyone can enjoy. When you're out exploring, you'll likely see an array of wildlife such as deer, beavers, and birds. There's even a nature observation blind where you can sit and really have an opportunity to enjoy nature or get some great photographs. History buffs will enjoy it, also. The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail goes through 16 states and spans 4,900 miles. You're probably not going to hike that entire trail, but you can at least hike part of it when you visit Farm Island Recreation Area.
Hiking and fishing at Farm Island Recreation Area
Farm Island Recreation Area boasts nine trails that are used for hiking, running, and biking. Some people even use the trails for cross-country skiing in the winter. These trails aren't too hardcore — they range in length from 0.1 miles to 1.8 miles and all are rated as easy. If you're looking for a longer hike, you can start your journey at Farm Island and take the 14.5-mile trek that runs alongside the Missouri River to the LaFramboise Nature Area and the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area. This is part of the Lewis and Clark Trail and will take you along the area they visited in 1804.
Nestled beside the Missouri River and nearby Lake Sharpe, Farm Island Recreation Area is also a popular spot for fishing. There's a boat ramp available if you want to get out on the water, but there's also an onsite fishing pier that's ADA accessible. This Google reviewer fished there and said, "Well maintained areas. Quiet. Fishing was great. Docks were nice."
No fishing pole? No problem. You can check one out to use while you're fishing at Farm Island. If you're lucky enough to catch dinner, there's also a fish cleaning station there for you to use. South Dakota is a scenic state with endless outdoor beauty, and no matter what activities you participate in when you visit Farm Island Recreation Area, you'll see that this is one of the state's most fun and scenic crown jewels.
Camping and cabins at Farm Island Recreation Area
Farm Island is home to one of the best campgrounds along the Missouri River. This past camper shared her thoughts on Google, saying, "Big Rig and Dog Friendly. Easy in and out. 45' Motorcoach had no issues checking in, finding our Site and backing in. Our Site 11E was 70' long which made it easy to park our tow with the RV. Plenty of nice grass to hang out in between sites." If you're not hauling an RV and don't feel like sleeping in a tent, you can also stay in one of the camping cabins at Farm Island. They have beds, electricity, heating, and air conditioning.
The park is open throughout the year, but just be aware that once winter comes, it's not guaranteed that you'll still have all of the amenities. From October 1 through April 30, water systems may not be operating. That means you may not have access to working showers and flushing toilets. (Although they do have vault toilets that usually stay open.)
Reservations for cabins and campsites are only open 90 days before the check-in date. You can set a reminder in your calendar to remind you when it's time to book your stay, but people can snag good campsites quickly. If you miss out on a spot at Farm Island, try using one of the campsite cancellation checkers like Campnab — it's a sneaky way to score highly sought-out campsites.