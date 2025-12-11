Washington's Secluded Town Once Considered Abandoned Is A Quiet Getaway With Scenic Views

While the failure of the region to flourish and industrialize must have been a tough blow for the people of the time, it's a boon for modern residents, as the landscape is unspoiled. Set along the winding bank of the Kettle River with the lofty Kettle Range as a backdrop, the countryside in and around Curlew is a feast for the eyes. It might be even more laidback than it was in 1898, with a population of just over 100 as of 2025.

First to catch your attention will be the picturesque Kettle River. Flowing 175 miles from its origin at Holmes Lake in British Columbia to its outlet in the Columbia River in northeastern Washington, the waterway provides not only stunning scenery but a wealth of activities. You may even catch sight of a long-billed curlew, for which the town was named, along the riverside.

Another popular way to experience the river and surroundings is to take a stroll on the Ferry County Rail Trail. The 28-mile-long path starts near the town of Republic and ends at the Canadian border. Curlew is right in the middle, so hiking or biking north or south is at your discretion. Heading south will net you stunning views of Kurlew Lake and access to Kurlew Lake State Park. You might also catch sight of Copper Butte, the tallest peak in the Kettle Range at 7,146 feet, which lies just to the east. Traveling north on the trail takes you along the river surrounded by forests of ponderosa pine, aspen, and western larch, and through a spectacular rock tunnel that once allowed railway cars filled with ore to make their journey north.