Washington's Secluded Town Once Considered Abandoned Is A Quiet Getaway With Scenic Views
Ghost towns dot the map of the western United States. These places came into being in service of specific industries, such as logging or mining, and when the sought-after resource dried up, so did the people. One prime example is Bannack, Montana's best preserved ghost town and vestige of the Old West. However, a few towns survived the boom and bust cycle, returning from the precipice of total abandonment and harnessing the power of alternative resources to keep and bring people to town. In the case of Curlew, Washington, that resource is its remote, scenic location where visitors can enjoy the beautiful outdoors far from the crowds.
Curlew is located in the wild northeastern region of Washington State, a scant 11 miles south of the U.S. border with Canada. Gold was discovered in the area in the 1890s, and miners flocked in looking to make their fortune. The construction of a railroad line began to bring ore to the smelters in British Columbia, and businesses followed to provide an outlet for the workers' hard-earned coin. In 1896, a general store was built along the railroad's planned path, in what was to become Curlew, to supply goods in anticipation of the boom. In 1898, the budding town's population swelled to 200, a post office was established, and the official name of Curlew was recorded. But it's a story of misplaced exuberance and missed timing. The output of the gold fields began to drastically dwindle in 1900, and the railroad wasn't finished until 1902. The boom was over before Curlew had an opportunity to prosper and grow.
How to experience Curlew, Washington's natural beauty
While the failure of the region to flourish and industrialize must have been a tough blow for the people of the time, it's a boon for modern residents, as the landscape is unspoiled. Set along the winding bank of the Kettle River with the lofty Kettle Range as a backdrop, the countryside in and around Curlew is a feast for the eyes. It might be even more laidback than it was in 1898, with a population of just over 100 as of 2025.
First to catch your attention will be the picturesque Kettle River. Flowing 175 miles from its origin at Holmes Lake in British Columbia to its outlet in the Columbia River in northeastern Washington, the waterway provides not only stunning scenery but a wealth of activities. You may even catch sight of a long-billed curlew, for which the town was named, along the riverside.
Another popular way to experience the river and surroundings is to take a stroll on the Ferry County Rail Trail. The 28-mile-long path starts near the town of Republic and ends at the Canadian border. Curlew is right in the middle, so hiking or biking north or south is at your discretion. Heading south will net you stunning views of Kurlew Lake and access to Kurlew Lake State Park. You might also catch sight of Copper Butte, the tallest peak in the Kettle Range at 7,146 feet, which lies just to the east. Traveling north on the trail takes you along the river surrounded by forests of ponderosa pine, aspen, and western larch, and through a spectacular rock tunnel that once allowed railway cars filled with ore to make their journey north.
Planning a trip to Curlew, Washington
The price to pay for Curlew's remote beauty is the difficulty in getting there. The closest commercial airport is Spokane International (GEG), which offers a selection of direct flights and has all the amenities, such as rental cars, that you may need. It'll take you just over 2.5 hours to cover the 133-mile drive from the airport to Curlew. Along the way, you'll pass through the secret lakeside fishing paradise of Kettle Falls, so don't forget to bring your fishing gear that can go on vacation. For those traveling solely by car or RV, it's 5.5 hours east from Seattle or just under 4.5 hours north of the Tri-Cities.
Unless you're in an RV or only planning a day trip, you'll need to look outside of Curlew for lodging, as it has none. The best option is to head south. Curlew Lake is about 20 minutes away and has a sprinkling of resorts, vacation rentals, and campgrounds along its shore. The town of Republic, about a 30-minute drive, has some motels and inns, if that's your preference. RVers have the benefit of the only overnight spot in town at Curlew RV Park, which is spread out over 10 acres and affords excellent views.
In Kettle River, be sure to check out the Ansorge Hotel. Completed in 1907 to capitalize on the boom that never was, it's now a museum and strikingly opulent compared to the small town it inhabits. Curlew also contains one gas station to fuel your vehicle, two restaurants to fuel your body, and enough natural beauty to fuel your soul for years to come.