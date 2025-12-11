Arizona's Hands-Down Best Burger Comes From This Phoenix Restaurant With Chicago Vibes
Arizona is known for wellness retreats with desert vibes, dramatic canyons with kayaking adventures, and starlit nights with an incredible camping scene. While its wellness and recreation scene thrives, people also visit the Grand Canyon State for its culinary experience — Tucson was even named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. However, about two hours north by car, in Phoenix, you'll find Arizona's best burger place, according to our sister publication, Mashed. It's called Chicago Hamburger Co. Yes, we know. It might confuse you when you hear the name, but this restaurant is bringing the secret sauce of the Midwest to the Southwest's fast food scene.
Owned by a Chicago native turned Arizona resident, Bob Pappanduros, this burger joint is serving celebrity-recognized meals. Chicago superstar, Oprah, featured the restaurant as one of the "best things to eat in every state" in the July 2017 issue of "O, The Oprah Magazine," via Oprah.com. Getting recognition from the Windy City queen herself is a pretty prestigious honor. The magazine particularly points out the restaurant's affinity for the juicy, cheesy sliders that are topped with grilled onions as making this burger particularly tasty. In fact, for a quick eats spot, Chicago Burger Co. received nearly 2,000 Google reviews and close to a five-star rating, meaning one thing: Pappanduros really knows how to flip a burger.
What Arizona customers love about the Chicagoan food spot
When planning your Chicago itinerary, you're probably adding in the best places for a loaded chili dog based on reviews. Except, some people want to taste the cuisine without having to brave the shivering, frosty wind. Pappanduros brings an authentic Chicago-style menu to the desert, where you can spend all day exploring and all night devouring a Cheddar Dog — or better yet a Windy City Double Cheese slider. The best part? They're affordable. Each slider listed on the menu is less than $5. Additionally, some of the franks are imported from Chicago, giving customers a real run for their money. According to a five-star Google review, the double bacon cheeseburger, sliders, onion rings, and fries are real showstoppers.
The ambiance also adds to the Chi-Town vibe, as it feels like you're taking a step inside a nostalgic baseball-themed diner with Chicago Cubs blue painted on the walls and bumper stickers pasted as decor throughout. The menu is a "concession-style" letter board, lifted as high as the televisions that are streaming Phoenix and Chicago games. It feels as though you entered the Illinois city without the plane ticket. The Chicago Hamburger Co. proves it's more than just the best Arizona hamburger, but also a Midwest cultural immersion. Want to visit a more traditional restaurant in Arizona? Check out our feature on the Grand Canyon State's oldest restaurant known for its food and history.