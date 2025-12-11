Arizona's Hands-Down Best Burger Comes From This Phoenix Restaurant With Chicago Vibes

Arizona is known for wellness retreats with desert vibes, dramatic canyons with kayaking adventures, and starlit nights with an incredible camping scene. While its wellness and recreation scene thrives, people also visit the Grand Canyon State for its culinary experience — Tucson was even named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy. However, about two hours north by car, in Phoenix, you'll find Arizona's best burger place, according to our sister publication, Mashed. It's called Chicago Hamburger Co. Yes, we know. It might confuse you when you hear the name, but this restaurant is bringing the secret sauce of the Midwest to the Southwest's fast food scene.

Owned by a Chicago native turned Arizona resident, Bob Pappanduros, this burger joint is serving celebrity-recognized meals. Chicago superstar, Oprah, featured the restaurant as one of the "best things to eat in every state" in the July 2017 issue of "O, The Oprah Magazine," via Oprah.com. Getting recognition from the Windy City queen herself is a pretty prestigious honor. The magazine particularly points out the restaurant's affinity for the juicy, cheesy sliders that are topped with grilled onions as making this burger particularly tasty. In fact, for a quick eats spot, Chicago Burger Co. received nearly 2,000 Google reviews and close to a five-star rating, meaning one thing: Pappanduros really knows how to flip a burger.