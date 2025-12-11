Nestled Next To Glacier National Park Is Montana's Charming Town With Casinos And Ethereal Mountain Views

Montana's Glacier National Park is full of beautiful destinations, from stunning waterfalls to a hidden mountain passage with breathtaking alpine views. But when you visit this legendary national park, don't miss the hidden gems right outside the park's limits — like the charming small town of Browning, located on the Blackfoot Reservation, which boasts magnificent mountain views as well as a casino to try your luck at. This delightful town also has a wealth of outdoor activities and cultural sites on offer — and that's not to mention its prime location just 15 minutes away from the eastern edge of Glacier National Park.

To get to Browning, you'll likely want to fly to Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell, about 91 miles away, then rent a car and enjoy a beautiful drive the rest of the journey. Alternatively, you can grab a taxi from the airport to the nearby Whitefish Amtrak Station, before embarking on a 2.5-hour Amtrak train ride that will take you to Browning. Either way, one thing is for certain: you'll be treated to unbeatable scenery out the window along the way.