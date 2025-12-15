California's Natural Hot Spring Near Yosemite Brims With Snow-Capped Mountain Views

One of the main reasons to visit Rock Tub Hot Spring is to soak up the spectacular views of the Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains in the distance. Photographers Sophie and Adam from We Dream of Travel say that Rock Tub Hot Spring is one of the "most scenic hot tub vistas in the area." Lillian Lu of The Simple Bliss describes the site as, "a place where you can truly enjoy the beauty of nature and let peace and bliss surface."

The temperature of the water is 100 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning it's a comfortable place to relax — the water comes from a spring about 400 feet away, which is connected to the tub by a pipe. Sunrise is the best time to visit — the pool is very small and fits only a few people at maximum, so you'll hopefully have the pool to yourself — but sunset is also beautiful here, too. One thing to keep in mind before you show up: the hot springs around Mammoth Lakes are "clothing optional," so don't be shocked if you see a soaker or two enjoying the rejuvenating springs in the nude.

Much of the land around Rock Tub Hot Spring in Long Valley Caldera is managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which allows free camping. While you can't camp right at the springs themselves, it's easy to stay overnight in the wilderness nearby. Be sure to leave no trace and respect the environment by taking away any trash — the site is not officially maintained, and there are no facilities here. If you want to explore more scenic spots around Mammoth Lakes, visit the alpine haven of Twin Lakes and its beautiful campground.