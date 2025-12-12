Kentucky's Scenic Town Is An Escape With A River, Campgrounds, And Appalachian Charm

Want to escape the concrete jungle? Why not visit a scenic small town tucked between the Cumberland River and the wooded foothills of the Appalachian Mountains? Located in Cumberland County in southern Kentucky, Burkesville is a great place to visit if you enjoy waking up in a campground and sipping coffee by the water before heading off for some kayaking, canoeing, tubing, fishing, rowing, or just generally soaking up the countryside. Burkesville is known as the "Fishing Capital of Kentucky" because the Cumberland River is a cold-water haven teeming with fish, including different types of trout, striped bass, walleye, and catfish. On top of its idyllic riverside location, Burkesville hosts multiple festivals throughout the year that celebrate Appalachian culture and riverside life.

The easiest way to get to and around Burkesville is to drive. Nashville International Airport is 122 miles away, so you could spend a night in Donelson, a Nashville neighborhood with small-town vibes that's nearby the airport before making your way across the Kentucky border. You could also fly into Louisville International Airport (125 miles) or Blue Grass Airport, which is 124 miles away.