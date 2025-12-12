Kentucky's Scenic Town Is An Escape With A River, Campgrounds, And Appalachian Charm
Want to escape the concrete jungle? Why not visit a scenic small town tucked between the Cumberland River and the wooded foothills of the Appalachian Mountains? Located in Cumberland County in southern Kentucky, Burkesville is a great place to visit if you enjoy waking up in a campground and sipping coffee by the water before heading off for some kayaking, canoeing, tubing, fishing, rowing, or just generally soaking up the countryside. Burkesville is known as the "Fishing Capital of Kentucky" because the Cumberland River is a cold-water haven teeming with fish, including different types of trout, striped bass, walleye, and catfish. On top of its idyllic riverside location, Burkesville hosts multiple festivals throughout the year that celebrate Appalachian culture and riverside life.
The easiest way to get to and around Burkesville is to drive. Nashville International Airport is 122 miles away, so you could spend a night in Donelson, a Nashville neighborhood with small-town vibes that's nearby the airport before making your way across the Kentucky border. You could also fly into Louisville International Airport (125 miles) or Blue Grass Airport, which is 124 miles away.
Cumberland River and Appalachian culture in Burkesville
While you're in Burkesville, you can rent a kayak, canoe, or tube and enjoy tranquil, tree-lined views along the river while looking out for deer, eagles, and other wildlife. You can also take on a longer trip down the 76-mile Cumberland River paddling trail, which runs through Cumberland County. Burkesville is also about 16 miles from the Kentucky side of Dale Hollow Lake (which straddles the Kentucky-Tennessee border and offers some of the South's best fishing). Dale Hollow State Resort Park, which contains part of the Dale Hollow Lake, is a serene nature escape with hiking, swimming, bird watching, cave exploring, fishing, boating, and horse riding. The Island View restaurant and bar is on-site if you fancy treating yourself after a day of outdoor activities.
Cumberland County hosts a range of community events in and around Burkesville, including an annual "Singing Down on the Farm" event, an Easter egg hunt, and a Christmas parade. In August, Burkesville hosts their annual River Festivus, which serves as an ode to riverside life and features paddle racing, a trout fishing tournament, catfish wrangling, and a free concert. In September, the town's yearly Cumberland River Bluegrass Festival offers free admission to three days of live music. This event showcases the sounds of local and well-known bluegrass musicians in a celebration of Burkesville's community identity through this quintessentially Appalachian music genre.
Camping at Burksville
There are plenty of RV parks and campgrounds to stay at in Burkesville. The Banks of the Cumberland Campground is an RV park on the edge of town that backs onto the Cumberland River and stands against a backdrop of towering trees lurking in the Appalachian hills. Please note that it doesn't have a bathroom or shower, but you can hook your vehicle up to the sewer system. Holler camping, located 10 miles from Burkesville, offers cozy campfires and pet-friendly vibes. Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park contains a scenic 144-site campground, where you unwind by sitting around the fire and gazing into Dale Hollow Lake.
Drive just 10 miles down the road from Burkesville and you'll reach Sulphur Creek Resort. Here, you can rent a houseboat, cabin, or camp along a different part of Dale Hollow Lake and enjoy the on-site sandy beach. Alpine Motel (which offers elevated views that stretch over Burkesville and across the mysterious Appalachian hills) is also an option if you don't fancy camping. If you leave Burkesville wanting to explore more of the Appalachian area, take a 91-mile drive to visit the picturesque town of London, located at the Appalachians' edge.