This Booming Nashville Neighborhood Offers Airport Access, Outdoor Charm, And Small-Town Vibes

Nashville is best known as the home of country music, but there's so much more to this city and its surrounding suburbs. If you're moving to the area and looking for a place to plant roots, Donelson is a charming spot only 6.5 miles from downtown Nashville that boasts a more small-town feel than the city — think less bachelorette parties, more farmer's markets.

Despite its quieter atmosphere, there's plenty going on in this thriving community, so if you're looking for a lively district near Nashville, Donelson could be an ideal choice. Population estimates from 2023 suggest that Donelson is home to just over 30,000 people. However, Nashville has seen a surge in new residents in recent years, and nearby neighborhoods have also experienced significant population growth. In fact, Donelson is predicted to see the kind of growth that neighboring East Nashville previously experienced. An $18.8 million library renovation in 2024 is evidence of investment in the region, alongside a revamp of Donelson Station fueled by a $10 million federal grant.

A major highlight of Donelson is its proximity to Nashville International Airport, which is just a seven-minute drive away. If you don't have a car, the quickest way to reach Donelson is to hail a cab, rent a car, or hop on the CitiValet bus. There are also multiple shuttles from the airport into central Nashville, where you can then take a 10-minute train to Donelson.