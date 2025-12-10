Nestled In The Santa Cruz Redwoods Is A Friendly Suburb With Forest Hikes And Small-Town Vibes

Getting to Ben Lomond from out of state is as simple as flying into San Jose, about an hour drive away, though if you want to avoid connecting through another city, you can go straight into San Francisco, about an hour and a half north of town. There's a Quality Inn in Ben Lomond for easy lodging, though if you want to feel closer to nature (and you have a bit more of a budget to play around with), why not check out a cabin nestled in the redwoods outside surrounding towns?

The town itself is so charming and down-to-earth that it's easy to forget you're not too far away from the bustling tech hub of Silicon Valley. Get a filling breakfast and take in the classic diner atmosphere of Spanky's restaurant, or just grab a coffee and pastry across the street at Coffee Nine if you're planning to head out for a busy day in the woods. Have a cozy dinner at Aroma, and top it off with some sweets from La Placa Family Bakery. Stopping by a town's watering hole is a great way to commune with the locals, so if you're in the mood for a drink and maybe some live music and friendly conversation, check out Henfling's for some beers, bar bites, and bacchanal.

Just because you're in a small town doesn't mean you have to trek up to San Jose or San Francisco for some cultural exposure. The Mountain Community Theater in the heart of town frequently puts on plays for all to enjoy, whether you're a Shakespeare lover or looking for something new and original.