Nestled In The Santa Cruz Redwoods Is A Friendly Suburb With Forest Hikes And Small-Town Vibes
Southern California might be known for its palm trees, but in Northern California, redwoods reign supreme, and the lush forests surrounding cities like Santa Cruz offer a calming escape for those looking for peace outside the city. If this sounds right up your alley, the suburb of Ben Lomond, tucked between mountains and redwood forests, is calling your name.
Ben Lomond is in the South Bay Area, sandwiched between Silicon Valley and Santa Cruz. But it's much more than just a blink-and-you'll-miss-it town you might pass through on your drive up the California coast. It's a hidden gem in the heart of the Santa Cruz Mountains with everything from alpine peaks and rivers to lakes and forests all within arm's reach. Living here would be a dream for any nature lover hoping for easy access to the great outdoors. Even if you're just passing through, there's plenty to see in Ben Lomond and the surrounding areas.
Planning your trip to Ben Lomond, California
Getting to Ben Lomond from out of state is as simple as flying into San Jose, about an hour drive away, though if you want to avoid connecting through another city, you can go straight into San Francisco, about an hour and a half north of town. There's a Quality Inn in Ben Lomond for easy lodging, though if you want to feel closer to nature (and you have a bit more of a budget to play around with), why not check out a cabin nestled in the redwoods outside surrounding towns?
The town itself is so charming and down-to-earth that it's easy to forget you're not too far away from the bustling tech hub of Silicon Valley. Get a filling breakfast and take in the classic diner atmosphere of Spanky's restaurant, or just grab a coffee and pastry across the street at Coffee Nine if you're planning to head out for a busy day in the woods. Have a cozy dinner at Aroma, and top it off with some sweets from La Placa Family Bakery. Stopping by a town's watering hole is a great way to commune with the locals, so if you're in the mood for a drink and maybe some live music and friendly conversation, check out Henfling's for some beers, bar bites, and bacchanal.
Just because you're in a small town doesn't mean you have to trek up to San Jose or San Francisco for some cultural exposure. The Mountain Community Theater in the heart of town frequently puts on plays for all to enjoy, whether you're a Shakespeare lover or looking for something new and original.
Outdoor activities in Ben Lomond, California
Once you've gotten your fill of small-town vibes in Ben Lomond, lace up your hiking boots and get ready to breathe in some crisp NorCal air. Quail Hollow Ranch County Park is a great place to start with hiking and equestrian trails for two and four-legged friends. For a bigger adventure, head to Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, an underrated California state park dotted with redwoods and boasting 15 miles of hiking trails across nearly 4,700 acres of land. But it's more than just redwood forests here; you can also explore grassland, river, and sandhill preserves throughout the park. There's a campground in Henry Cowell near the Santa Cruz Sandhills, though it's not open to the public at the moment, with an anticipated reopening slated for April 2026.
You can step back in time by hiking up to the remains of the Fall Creek Lime Kiln or say hi to Big Ben, a looming old-growth redwood about 6 feet wide. For a bit of history, next to Henry Cowell in the town of Felton, a quaint town that offers an old school train ride through the redwoods. The Roaring Camp Railroads takes tourists on century-old steam locomotives through redwood forests or to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk; the latter is also returning in spring 2026. Can't climb without getting winded? Not to worry. Check out Loch Lomond, an untouched lake just north of town, complete with a lakeside trail to walk along the water and through an adjacent forest. Water sports are also a great option here, with kayaks available for rent and plenty of lakeshore to fish for trout, bluegill, and largemouth bass.