New Jersey's Under-The-Radar Township Is A Crowd-Free Spot To Hike, Fish, And Watch Wildlife
New Jersey is not just the home of Bruce Springsteen, full-service gas stations, and "The Sopranos" — the Garden State is also an underrated place for getting outdoors and appreciating nature. New Jersey offers visitors and locals myriad opportunities to commune with the natural world and partake in outdoor activities, often from the comfort of suburban towns and small cities. To skip the crowds for hiking, fishing, and checking out a wealth of wildlife, head to the idyllic and off-the-beaten-track township of Hardwick.
This historic village in Warren County is serene and tranquil. There's no main street in town, and there aren't many stores, but what the township lacks in amenities it makes up for in mountain views, verdant trails, and proximity to the Delaware Water Gap. And with a population of under 1,500 people, you'll be sure to find peace and few crowds as you enjoy this stunning hamlet and all it has to offer. Best of all, Hardwick Township grants you a rural respite without much difficulty or travel time. Neighboring the Pennsylvania border in North Jersey, it's just over an hour by car from the low-cost urban gem of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and under two hours from New York City.
Hit the trails in Hardwick Township
This hidden gem township has a variety of hiking trails of all lengths and difficulty levels, meaning that there's truly an option for everyone. If you're looking for a short and sweet ramble, the 0.8-mile loop of Slab Town Creek Park is a great choice. It'll likely take you around 20 minutes to walk, and there are even benches along the way — perfect if you want to sit and take in the views of the creek or have a picnic or snack. For a mellow but slightly longer hike, there's always Catfish Station Fire Tower. This 2.1-mile out-and-back route traverses a small portion of the Appalachian Trail, culminating in a short but rocky climb to the 60-foot fire tower.
If you're up for a more strenuous trail, Beaver Pond to Crater Lake — another portion of the Appalachian Trail — is not to be missed. Clocking in at just under 12 miles in total, this out-and-back hike will take you past two ponds, not to mention multiple spots to glimpse a panoramic view of the hills, ridges, and valleys surrounding the area. Be sure to come prepared with good hiking shoes and plenty of water. Though it's not one of the most snake-filled places in New Jersey, it's not uncommon for hikers to see rattlesnakes here in the summertime.
Where to go fishing or spot wildlife around Hardwick Township
There's also plenty of wildlife to appreciate in Hardwick Township. Avid fly-fishers are likely to catch trout in the Paulins Kill river, and hiking enthusiasts have their pick of routes to scale Mount Mohican in Worthington State Forest, located just west of town. You can also make your way to the beautiful White Lake Natural Resource Area. This 441-acre nature preserve features a 69-acre spring-fed lake in which you can fish for trout (both rainbow and brown varieties), sunfish, bass, and salmon.
Not into fishing but still eager to watch the wildlife? You're in luck — the preserve is home to a wide range of critters. Some of them (like rare butterflies) are fun to see up close, while others (such as black bears and bobcats) are creatures you'll want to safely appreciate from afar. Keen birdwatchers run a chance of spotting herons, songbirds, and egrets as well as dozens of other species. The White Lake Natural Resource Area is open daily during daylight hours, and you can park in one of three parking areas along Stillwater Road. If you're still not satisfied by all the recreation available in Hardwick Township, outdoor adventurers can also explore the Ken Lockwood Gorge in Hunterdon County for choice fly-fishing and hiking.