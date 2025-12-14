New Jersey's Under-The-Radar Township Is A Crowd-Free Spot To Hike, Fish, And Watch Wildlife

New Jersey is not just the home of Bruce Springsteen, full-service gas stations, and "The Sopranos" — the Garden State is also an underrated place for getting outdoors and appreciating nature. New Jersey offers visitors and locals myriad opportunities to commune with the natural world and partake in outdoor activities, often from the comfort of suburban towns and small cities. To skip the crowds for hiking, fishing, and checking out a wealth of wildlife, head to the idyllic and off-the-beaten-track township of Hardwick.

This historic village in Warren County is serene and tranquil. There's no main street in town, and there aren't many stores, but what the township lacks in amenities it makes up for in mountain views, verdant trails, and proximity to the Delaware Water Gap. And with a population of under 1,500 people, you'll be sure to find peace and few crowds as you enjoy this stunning hamlet and all it has to offer. Best of all, Hardwick Township grants you a rural respite without much difficulty or travel time. Neighboring the Pennsylvania border in North Jersey, it's just over an hour by car from the low-cost urban gem of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and under two hours from New York City.