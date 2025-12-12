5 Less Crowded Washington Hikes Every Bit As Magical As The Hoh Rainforest's Hall Of Mosses

For hiking enthusiasts and lovers of the great outdoors, the state of Washington is a big old slice of earthbound heaven. Home to the ethereal Hoh Rainforest's Hall of Mosses, an iconic old-growth forest where maple trees wear club moss like nature's very own fashionistas, the Evergreen State is a tantalizing destination for anyone who loves escaping the city and embracing their wild side.

Looking for some relatively peaceful hikes to explore in your own time? Look no further than this handy guide below. Boasting the aforementioned Hall of Mosses Trail, Olympic National Park is an obvious first port of call if you're a visitor looking to immerse yourself in Washington's verdant offerings. Whether you just want to soak up some views as part of a renowned Olympic Peninsula road trip or bask in the setting of the "Twilight" series (Forks is just under 190 miles from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport), you'll love getting outside here. The great hiking opportunities don't stop at the Olympic Peninsula though, with Washington serving up amazing hikes in — just to name a few — areas such as the North Cascades and Okanogan Highlands. Locals willing to divulge the state's secrets may happily take you to one side and tell you about one or two hidden gems that need to be on your hiking radar (on the proviso, of course, that you keep the confidential information to yourself). Of course, if any of the more tight-lipped locals you meet on your walks inquire where you got such a grouping of top tips, please whistle nonchalantly while avoiding the blame game. Nobody wants an angry mob of Washingtonians at their front door.

The methodology implemented when putting this list together, by the way, involved some deep scouring of reviews on websites such as AllTrails, as well as blogs written by local photographers and outdoor enthusiasts. After collating a long list of options, the initial selection was then subjectively narrowed down. Efforts have been made to include options that are as awe-inspiring as the Hall of Mosses but also distinct enough that each feels utterly special.