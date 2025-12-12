5 Less Crowded Washington Hikes Every Bit As Magical As The Hoh Rainforest's Hall Of Mosses
For hiking enthusiasts and lovers of the great outdoors, the state of Washington is a big old slice of earthbound heaven. Home to the ethereal Hoh Rainforest's Hall of Mosses, an iconic old-growth forest where maple trees wear club moss like nature's very own fashionistas, the Evergreen State is a tantalizing destination for anyone who loves escaping the city and embracing their wild side.
Looking for some relatively peaceful hikes to explore in your own time? Look no further than this handy guide below. Boasting the aforementioned Hall of Mosses Trail, Olympic National Park is an obvious first port of call if you're a visitor looking to immerse yourself in Washington's verdant offerings. Whether you just want to soak up some views as part of a renowned Olympic Peninsula road trip or bask in the setting of the "Twilight" series (Forks is just under 190 miles from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport), you'll love getting outside here. The great hiking opportunities don't stop at the Olympic Peninsula though, with Washington serving up amazing hikes in — just to name a few — areas such as the North Cascades and Okanogan Highlands. Locals willing to divulge the state's secrets may happily take you to one side and tell you about one or two hidden gems that need to be on your hiking radar (on the proviso, of course, that you keep the confidential information to yourself). Of course, if any of the more tight-lipped locals you meet on your walks inquire where you got such a grouping of top tips, please whistle nonchalantly while avoiding the blame game. Nobody wants an angry mob of Washingtonians at their front door.
The methodology implemented when putting this list together, by the way, involved some deep scouring of reviews on websites such as AllTrails, as well as blogs written by local photographers and outdoor enthusiasts. After collating a long list of options, the initial selection was then subjectively narrowed down. Efforts have been made to include options that are as awe-inspiring as the Hall of Mosses but also distinct enough that each feels utterly special.
Marymere Falls
When it comes to finding quieter alternatives to the Hall of Mosses Trail, another popular rainforest trail in Olympic National Park might not immediately jump out as a way to beat the crowds and bag yourself some solitude. But the easy and well-maintained Marymere Falls trail near Lake Crescent (36 miles from Forks) boasts its very own 90-foot waterfall, making it an arguably far more interesting route to tackle than its more famous rival.
Throw moss-covered trees and plenty of ferns into the mix, as well as charming wooden bridges and the chance to see the occasional loved-up bride and groom eloping amongst nature, and the magic of the place becomes undeniable. What's more, at 1.8 miles long, the Marymere Falls Trail is over twice as long as the 0.8-mile-long Hall of Mosses Trail. Serving up more than double the fun, a similar mossy vibe with maybe slightly fewer people, and a waterfall to boot, this alternative trail should be at the top of your itinerary when planning your Washington adventure.
Third Beach
A hike that ends with you looking down at the Pacific Ocean, you say? Yes, the 2.8-mile round trip known as the Third Beach Trail is as dreamy as it sounds. Situated 13 miles from Forks, the trail kicks off in the enchanting surrounds of a thick and mossy old-growth forest before threading its way through a thinning-out set of trees and ultimately concluding on a postcard-perfect beach.
Considered a relatively easy stroll on the difficulty front, the finale of this family-friendly hike is particularly stunning at sunset. Although it's one of the longer La Push beach hikes, your extra effort here — when the evening light is just right — has the potential to be handsomely rewarded. The view of the coast as you make your way down to the sandy shore is a real standout moment. Channel your inner children by clambering over the huge driftwood logs before making your way half a mile down the coast, in a southerly direction, to check out a pretty waterfall. You won't need to spend long here to see why it's considered one of the most amazing beaches in the Pacific Northwest.
Sol Duc Falls
No list about the best hiking to be done in Olympic National Park would be complete without discussing a trail that takes you to the much-loved Sol Duc Falls. Found 41 miles from Forks, in an area that's closed off entirely in winter, the route serves up a delectable mix of moss-covered trees, countless ferns, another wooden bridge, and — you guessed it — a waterfall.
The 1.6-mile-long round trip only requires 200 feet of elevation gain but will take you to a high point that's 1,951 feet above sea level. Starting close to the Sol Duc Hot Springs and Resort, once the site of a famous five-star hotel that burnt down in 1920, this family-friendly route will melt your heart with its thick emerald canopy. Just shy of a mile into the hike, you'll come across the waterfall itself.
Take some time to admire it from as many different angles as possible, and bring the best camera equipment you own to capture it in its fullest glory. The water cascading almost 50 feet into a narrow canyon while the light cuts through the leaves and branches is like something straight out of a movie.
Maple Pass
Away from the Olympic Peninsula up in the spectacular North Cascades National Park, you'll find the Maple Pass Trail. Relatively easy to access, this route will hit you with some unforgettable views of snow-laced mountains, glaciers, waterfalls, turquoise alpine lakes, and wildflowers in season. Boasting a superb average score of 4.9 stars out of 5 among over 14,000 reviews on AllTrails, it's basically as well-reviewed as Washington hikes can get.
Featuring over 2,160 feet of elevation gain and looping its way around the epic terrain for a little more than 6.5 miles, its challenging nature will put many off, but it's one that's definitely worth making the effort for. Get your timings right here, and your eyes will be treated to spectacular fall colors that resemble something out of a painting. Taking in lovely Heather Pass and a breathtaking angle from which to look down upon Lake Ann, it's a must-do for lovers of the great outdoors. Starting from Rainy Lake Trailhead, it should take you somewhere between four and five hours to complete this one.
Similkameen Trail
Situated near Oroville, a little more than a stone's throw away from the Canadian border, you'll find the peace and beauty of the Similkameen Trail, which was once a railbed. Providing hikers with some of that classic Okanogan Highlands goodness, this out-and-back option is ideal for those who love a relatively simple walk through nature accompanied by the flow of a river and little in the way of human company.
The trail is 9.7 miles long and relatively flat, with just under 560 feet of elevation gain in total. Over the course of your hike here, which should take you somewhere between three and four hours to complete, you'll have the opportunity to soak up the solitude and silence. Bring your binoculars, too. The route will provide you with opportunities to spot wildlife, including bears, lynx, wolverines, elk, snowshoe hares, mule deer, owls, woodpeckers, eagles, and falcons.