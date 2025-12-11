Vermont's Charming Village Is Full Of Friendly Locals, Cozy New England Vibes, And Tasty Food

Every season offers opportunities to experience the cozy outdoor vibes of the Green Mountain State. Summer in South Royalton offers gorgeous mountain views, pristine lakes for swimming and paddling, and lush hiking trails alongside New England charm. Spring is maple syrup season in Vermont, making it the perfect time to visit a maple syrup farm like Hollow Hill Farm, right in South Royalton. Witness their spring syrup boil and take some of the sweet stuff home for yourself as a souvenir.

Fall is leaf-peeping season in Vermont, with the mild days and crisp nights creating stunning foliage across the hills and mountains. This is a great time of year for scenic drives. Winding roads will lead you through beautiful scenery like the Bethel Bridge, an autumn scene straight out of a postcard. Short hikes with sweeping views are another great way to get your foliage fix in Vermont, like the trail to Kent's Ledge, a 3.4-mile hike with steep climb to an overlook with stunning valley views.

To get to South Royalton from major New England cities like Boston, head north on Interstate 89. Since public transit is limited in Vermont's more rural areas, driving is the best way to get here and gives you the most flexibility to explore the area. The closest airport is Lebanon Municipal Airport, just over the state line in New Hampshire, about a half-hour drive away. Burlington International Airport in Vermont is just over an hour's drive from South Royalton, and more major cities with airports are a bit further, like Boston at 2.5 hours and New York at just over five hours. For public transportation options, Dartmouth Coach and Tri-Valley Transit operate buses from Boston to Royalton.