Vermont's Charming Village Is Full Of Friendly Locals, Cozy New England Vibes, And Tasty Food
Known for its rolling hills, covered bridges, lush forests, and gorgeous mountains, Vermont is a scenic state full of adventures, activities, and delicious food. The center of the Green Mountain State thrives with year-round community that makes it a great destination in any season. For farmers markets, hiking, and river activities, plan your Vermont visit in the spring. Summer brings warm days ideal for swimming or tubing in the river and enjoying outdoor events. The charming village of South Royalton sits on the banks of the mighty White River in Windsor County. The town is chock full of cute quaintness and all the ingredients for a quintessential New England getaway comparable to Londonderry — friendly locals, cozy vibes, and plenty of tasty food options.
South Royalton is known for farmers markets, hiking, and river activities in the spring. Summer brings warm days ideal for swimming or tubing in the river and enjoying outdoor events, like the annual outdoor concerts on the South Royalton village green. The town holds the Royalton Concert Series every summer from early July through August, showcasing local folk, jazz, bluegrass, and indie musicians. Food and beverage vendors provide everything from wood-fired pizza to locally brewed beer and friendly smiles. The event series welcomes families and folks of all ages from near and far and is completely free to the public. Fall offers amazing foliage and comfortable temperatures for enjoying crisp days outdoors. During winter, enjoy the cozy village vibes of this small town, with snowy views and nearby ski opportunities, and delicious dining and drink options for all your post-adventure cravings.
Tasty food and delicious drinks in downtown South Royalton
Whether you're looking for a laid-back brewery for a great burger and beer, or a slow-roasted morning coffee with a locally baked pastry to start your day, you're sure to find something satisfying served with a smile. South Royalton, like Peacham, is one of Vermont's most charming, underrated towns. What sets it apart from others is the welcoming nature of its residents and hosts. The locals are friendly, the vibe is cozy and relaxed, and the food is tremendous. Daisey Darling is a Royalton resident and the owner of RB's Delicatessen. She says she's always considered the town home: "We're a small community. Everybody here is nice. If you ever need anything, all you've got to do is ask."
Pop into the women-owned and operated First Branch Coffee on Chelsea Street, serving coffee, lattes, and other confections made from locally roasted beans. Its homey atmosphere welcomes guests to sip and savor. Worthy Burger on Rainbow Street is inside a renovated freight house and has been serving wood-fired burgers and local brews since 2012. It features burgers made with local, grass-fed beef and signature hand-cut fries cooked in savory beef tallow. The rotating list of craft beers on tap means there's always a perfect pint to pair with your meal. Elsewhere in South Royalton, Upper Pass Beer Company got its start in an old sheep barn in 2015, and its original brew crew is known for brewing and serving hop-forward IPAs, light and crisp lagers, smooth dark ales, and fruited sour ales.
Cozy outdoor vibes in charming Central Vermont
Every season offers opportunities to experience the cozy outdoor vibes of the Green Mountain State. Summer in South Royalton offers gorgeous mountain views, pristine lakes for swimming and paddling, and lush hiking trails alongside New England charm. Spring is maple syrup season in Vermont, making it the perfect time to visit a maple syrup farm like Hollow Hill Farm, right in South Royalton. Witness their spring syrup boil and take some of the sweet stuff home for yourself as a souvenir.
Fall is leaf-peeping season in Vermont, with the mild days and crisp nights creating stunning foliage across the hills and mountains. This is a great time of year for scenic drives. Winding roads will lead you through beautiful scenery like the Bethel Bridge, an autumn scene straight out of a postcard. Short hikes with sweeping views are another great way to get your foliage fix in Vermont, like the trail to Kent's Ledge, a 3.4-mile hike with steep climb to an overlook with stunning valley views.
To get to South Royalton from major New England cities like Boston, head north on Interstate 89. Since public transit is limited in Vermont's more rural areas, driving is the best way to get here and gives you the most flexibility to explore the area. The closest airport is Lebanon Municipal Airport, just over the state line in New Hampshire, about a half-hour drive away. Burlington International Airport in Vermont is just over an hour's drive from South Royalton, and more major cities with airports are a bit further, like Boston at 2.5 hours and New York at just over five hours. For public transportation options, Dartmouth Coach and Tri-Valley Transit operate buses from Boston to Royalton.