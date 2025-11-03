One Of The Best Retirement Towns Is A Scenic Vermont Gem Filled With Lush Trails And New England Charm

Vermont is a cultural hub of New England, home to countless mountain towns with stunning foliage and artsy vibes. The town of Randolph is known for the beautiful architecture of buildings like the Kimball Public Library, built in 1902, and for events and performances at the historic Chandler Center for the Arts. The venue hosts a full calendar of concerts, theatre productions, gallery exhibits, and festivals like the New World Festival, a Celtic music and dance celebration held in late August each year. For a true "taste" of Vermont, be sure to make a stop at Silloway Maple Farm. This wood-fired maple syrup farm is a family-run institution and a staple of Randolph since the 1940s. They offer free facility tours, tastings, and specialty bourbon-barrel–aged syrup and related products for the perfect edible Vermont souvenir.

More than just an affordable, historic retirement town, Randolph has excellent access to some of Vermont's greatest outdoor recreation sites. The Randolph Trails are an intricate network of paths that wind through the towns of Randolph and Braintree. Open for year-round use and activities like hiking, biking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing, trails range from easy to challenging and offer a path perfect for all experience levels. Just 10 miles north of Randolph, you'll find the beautiful Allis State Park, a popular area for camping, hiking, and picnicking. Climb the park's fire tower for stunning views of Vermont's tallest mountains, like Killington, Camel's Hump, and Mt. Mansfield on a clear day.

More of Randolph's lush trails can be found along the third branch of the White River, just a 10-minute walk from town, with more than 240 miles of multi-use trails. These paths are popular hiking, biking, and fishing spots in the warmer months before the trails transform into a winter wonderland for backcountry skiing, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing.