One Of The Best Retirement Towns Is A Scenic Vermont Gem Filled With Lush Trails And New England Charm
In the heart of scenic Vermont lies the town of Randolph, a historic destination surrounded by gorgeous views, lush hiking trails, and classic New England charm. With a population of around 2,000, the town of Randolph was once a series of villages that have since grown into a thriving commercial and cultural hub for surrounding rural communities. Just under an hour from charming storybook college towns like Middlebury and recreation destinations like Killington, home to one of the East Coast's most scenic ski resorts, Randolph's central location makes it the perfect jumping-off point for exploring the gorgeous Green Mountain State.
The cute, quaint town of Randolph is located off Interstate 89 in Vermont's Orange County. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Boston and Logan Airport, the nearest major city and travel hub serving New England. From New York City and airports like JFK and LaGuardia, Randolph is about a 5-hour drive. You can also visit Randolph from major cities in the Northeast by train. Amtrak's Vermonter Train runs daily service between Washington D.C. and Burlington, Vermont, making a stop at the train station right in the center of Randolph along the way.
Historic cultural attractions and scenic outdoor recreation opportunities
Vermont is a cultural hub of New England, home to countless mountain towns with stunning foliage and artsy vibes. The town of Randolph is known for the beautiful architecture of buildings like the Kimball Public Library, built in 1902, and for events and performances at the historic Chandler Center for the Arts. The venue hosts a full calendar of concerts, theatre productions, gallery exhibits, and festivals like the New World Festival, a Celtic music and dance celebration held in late August each year. For a true "taste" of Vermont, be sure to make a stop at Silloway Maple Farm. This wood-fired maple syrup farm is a family-run institution and a staple of Randolph since the 1940s. They offer free facility tours, tastings, and specialty bourbon-barrel–aged syrup and related products for the perfect edible Vermont souvenir.
More than just an affordable, historic retirement town, Randolph has excellent access to some of Vermont's greatest outdoor recreation sites. The Randolph Trails are an intricate network of paths that wind through the towns of Randolph and Braintree. Open for year-round use and activities like hiking, biking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing, trails range from easy to challenging and offer a path perfect for all experience levels. Just 10 miles north of Randolph, you'll find the beautiful Allis State Park, a popular area for camping, hiking, and picnicking. Climb the park's fire tower for stunning views of Vermont's tallest mountains, like Killington, Camel's Hump, and Mt. Mansfield on a clear day.
More of Randolph's lush trails can be found along the third branch of the White River, just a 10-minute walk from town, with more than 240 miles of multi-use trails. These paths are popular hiking, biking, and fishing spots in the warmer months before the trails transform into a winter wonderland for backcountry skiing, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing.
Eateries and accommodations in the scenic center of Vermont
Randolph and its surrounding communities offer several options for vacation stays. The My Place Hotel is a popular in-town stay with convenient full‑kitchen hotel rooms and pet‑friendly lodging. Private vacation rentals are available for more unique stays, whether you're looking for a cute and cozy cabin for two or a large mountain home for the whole family.
Around a 40-minute drive from Randolph, the Vermont towns of Woodstock and Quechee also offer a range of comfortable accommodations for stays in the heart of the state. Travelers love the Woodstocker Bed & Breakfast, an award-winning modern farmhouse in the heart of Woodstock Village, or the Quechee Inn at Marshland Farm, a historic 19th-century inn with views of the Ottauquechee River and Dewey's Mill Pond. Don't miss the opportunity to stop at the Quechee Gorge while you're in the area, Vermont's deepest gorge and a breathtaking glacial gem.
Randolph may be small, but it's full of delicious dining spots. Wee Bird Bagel Cafe is the go-to for breakfast sandwiches and specialty coffee drinks, serving house-made bagels and sandwiches in a quintessential neighborhood café. Wit & Grit delivers classic comfort food and creative breakfast cuisine alongside lunch classics with a unique style. For tapas and cocktails, check out Short Notice, offering small plates and libations in a laid-back atmosphere. Finally, the locals' reliable favorite for hearty pub food is the Forge, with friendly service and spirits in the heart of Randolph. Outside Randolph, Bent Hill Brewery in nearby Braintree serves creative vegetarian dishes paired with its own brews. Whether you're a retiree seeking serenity or an explorer craving authenticity, this Vermont gem offers a peaceful, quintessential New England getaway brimming with natural beauty.