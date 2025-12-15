The 'Gateway To Lake Minnetonka' Is Minnesota's Retirement Destination With Boutique Shops And Scenic Beauty

Thanks to the city's lakeside location, Wayzata is a fantastic place to be outside and soak up the area's scenic beauty. Exploring Lake Minnetonka is a must — visit Wayzata Beach, where you can kick back and relax, or rent paddleboards and kayaks to explore the lake. The 28-mile Dakota Rail Regional Trail is perfect for walking, jogging, or biking, with fantastic views of the lake and surrounding wetlands. The Luce Line State Trail is another great option for getting outdoors in Wayzata — the 63-mile trail can be used not just for biking and hiking, but also for horseback riding. For a shorter option, the 2.7-mile Wood-Rill Loop explores wetlands and forests in Wood-Rill State Natural Area.

A stroll to see the flowers at Noerenberg Gardens is a must when in Wayzata — these are some of the finest formal gardens in the state. Grays Bay Dam Park is another relaxing spot to enjoy the outdoors; fishing is popular here, or you can canoe or kayak on the river. Future sailors can take a class at the Wayzata Community Sailing Center, which has programs for kids and adults alike.

Wayzata is located about a 20-minute drive west of downtown Minneapolis. While it's easiest to get around with a car, Wayzata is connected to the Twin Cities by public transport thanks to Metro Transit buses — route 645 runs from Wayzata to downtown Minneapolis. The nearest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which has been recognized as one of the best airports in the country, is about a 25-minute drive away. If you want to explore more pretty towns around Lake Minnetonka, head to Excelsior, a gorgeous lakeside city a short 15-minute drive south of Wayzata.