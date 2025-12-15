The 'Gateway To Lake Minnetonka' Is Minnesota's Retirement Destination With Boutique Shops And Scenic Beauty
Lake Minnetonka is one of the most well-known of Minnesota's many lakes — the state is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, after all. It's the largest lake in the Twin Cities metro area and the ninth-largest lake in the state, spanning a vast 14,000 acres, and there are plenty of cities and towns dotted around its shoreline. One of those cities is Wayzata, known as the "Gateway to Lake Minnetonka."
This isn't a city you go to for its nightlife or party scene; Wayzata is all calm suburban lifestyles and unbothered, unhurried access to nature, shopping, and an easy-going community of locals. This makes it one of the best places to retire in the state for those headed into their golden years. It's a suburb of Minneapolis — which is the most bikeable city in the country — so give yourself time to walk, bike, and paddle as you explore the great outdoors here.
Alternatively, visitors can shop until they drop at Wayzata's one-of-a-kind boutiques, enjoying the peaceful atmosphere of this lakeside community. The area also hosts a vibrant variety of year-round festivals, and as you might expect, it's the perfect place to get out on the water for an afternoon of fun.
Wayzata's shopping scene
Wayzata is a popular retirement destination — it's ranked as No. 4 out of 370 places in Minnesota to retire, according to Niche. Wayzata is one of the wealthiest cities around Minneapolis, and its popularity as a retirement destination can be seen in its age demographics. The Move Crew notes that the median age of the community is almost 20 years older than the median age for the state of Minnesota. Almost 40% of the Wayzata population is over the age of 65.
The community is home to unique shops and locally owned boutiques, making it a fantastic retail destination in the greater Twin Cities area. Your first port of call should be the Promenade of Wayzata, a high-end shopping and dining center on the shores of Lake Minnetonka — be sure to visit Anthropologie and Henri Home. Other boutiques you won't want to miss around the town are Brick + Linen and Grace Hill for interior design, and Five Swans for special gifts and home goods.
Explore the great outdoors around Wayzata
Thanks to the city's lakeside location, Wayzata is a fantastic place to be outside and soak up the area's scenic beauty. Exploring Lake Minnetonka is a must — visit Wayzata Beach, where you can kick back and relax, or rent paddleboards and kayaks to explore the lake. The 28-mile Dakota Rail Regional Trail is perfect for walking, jogging, or biking, with fantastic views of the lake and surrounding wetlands. The Luce Line State Trail is another great option for getting outdoors in Wayzata — the 63-mile trail can be used not just for biking and hiking, but also for horseback riding. For a shorter option, the 2.7-mile Wood-Rill Loop explores wetlands and forests in Wood-Rill State Natural Area.
A stroll to see the flowers at Noerenberg Gardens is a must when in Wayzata — these are some of the finest formal gardens in the state. Grays Bay Dam Park is another relaxing spot to enjoy the outdoors; fishing is popular here, or you can canoe or kayak on the river. Future sailors can take a class at the Wayzata Community Sailing Center, which has programs for kids and adults alike.
Wayzata is located about a 20-minute drive west of downtown Minneapolis. While it's easiest to get around with a car, Wayzata is connected to the Twin Cities by public transport thanks to Metro Transit buses — route 645 runs from Wayzata to downtown Minneapolis. The nearest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which has been recognized as one of the best airports in the country, is about a 25-minute drive away. If you want to explore more pretty towns around Lake Minnetonka, head to Excelsior, a gorgeous lakeside city a short 15-minute drive south of Wayzata.