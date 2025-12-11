Texas' Under-The-Radar Holiday Gem Is A Lazy River Decked Out With Christmas Lights
The holiday season has arrived in Houston, with festive events taking place around town, including the lively Zoo Lights show at the Houston Zoo and the winter-themed Chinese lantern festival at the Houston Botanic Garden. But one of the most magical holiday attractions in town is smaller and, being part of a private club, much harder to access. At Houston's Club Westside, members and their guests can enjoy a boat ride down a lazy river decked out in Christmas lights and colorful decorations.
The Christmas event is set amid the club's impressive existing infrastructure, which includes a water park with slides, a lazy river, and a swim-up tiki bar (not to mention a 25-meter lap pool, a resort-style pool, an adults-only pool, steam rooms, saunas, hot and cold plunges, and more). According to the club's website, the lazy river, more than 1,000 feet long, was built in 2018. And based on social media posts from the lucky few who've enjoyed the pop-up experience, the festively decorated holiday version of the lazy river is unforgettable.
After boarding a boat at the ride's entry, you'll float through a vibrant spectacle of illuminated trees, cheerful light displays, bridges draped with lush foliage, and elegant ornaments suspended extravagantly from high archways. If you love a traditional summertime lazy river, don't miss Waco Surf, a Texas water park and resort that's home to the longest lazy river in the world.
Club Westside's holiday-themed lazy river
However, not everyone is thrilled about the attraction's exclusive admission policy. Under an Instagram post of the event from @houstonsgotspice, one user comments, "Anyone know a member?" Another eager commenter says, "I'm looking for a member to take me." For now, the special event is only open to club members and their guests, with complimentary admission for guests on Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, there's a $10 fee per guest. The ride is open every night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through December 30, with the exception of December 12 and Christmas Eve.
If you're interested in becoming a member, the club has plenty of activities and features for everyone in the family to enjoy throughout the year. Along with an extensive fitness center, you'll find plenty of areas dedicated to honing your sports skills, an open-air cafe, and hydro-massage beds. The family zone alone includes a bowling alley, rock wall, and even live animal exhibits. Membership rates start at $200 a month for one adult, in addition to a steep initiation fee ($400 for individuals or up to $600 for families).
For those who'd rather stick to free winter activities, all of the best Houston neighborhoods with stunning holiday light displays are within a 30-minute drive from Club Westside. Start your viewing adventure by gazing at the lights strung up around Memorial Villages, Tanglewood, and River Oaks. If you're willing to take a three-hour road trip from Houston can even see a spectacular lakeside festival of lights in Marble Falls.