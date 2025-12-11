Texas' Under-The-Radar Holiday Gem Is A Lazy River Decked Out With Christmas Lights

The holiday season has arrived in Houston, with festive events taking place around town, including the lively Zoo Lights show at the Houston Zoo and the winter-themed Chinese lantern festival at the Houston Botanic Garden. But one of the most magical holiday attractions in town is smaller and, being part of a private club, much harder to access. At Houston's Club Westside, members and their guests can enjoy a boat ride down a lazy river decked out in Christmas lights and colorful decorations.

The Christmas event is set amid the club's impressive existing infrastructure, which includes a water park with slides, a lazy river, and a swim-up tiki bar (not to mention a 25-meter lap pool, a resort-style pool, an adults-only pool, steam rooms, saunas, hot and cold plunges, and more). According to the club's website, the lazy river, more than 1,000 feet long, was built in 2018. And based on social media posts from the lucky few who've enjoyed the pop-up experience, the festively decorated holiday version of the lazy river is unforgettable.

After boarding a boat at the ride's entry, you'll float through a vibrant spectacle of illuminated trees, cheerful light displays, bridges draped with lush foliage, and elegant ornaments suspended extravagantly from high archways. If you love a traditional summertime lazy river, don't miss Waco Surf, a Texas water park and resort that's home to the longest lazy river in the world.