3 Of America's 10 Most Affordable Cities In 2025 Are In This Wildly Underrated 'Flyover' State
High costs of living affect Americans in all sorts of ways, but they also impact tourism. Travelers avoid vacationing in cities with the worst inflation rates to make their travel budget stretch further, and a recent survey from market research company Ipsos revealed that 87% of over 4,000 interviewees admitted to being concerned about rising costs.
It's not all doom and gloom, however. Some cities remain budget-friendly, as per a recent report by Visual Capitalist, which revealed America's most affordable cities in 2025. The list presented a total of 10 places with notably low costs of living, and one state featured the most: Oklahoma. In the ranking, Oklahoma City, Muskogee, and Ponca City ranked at No. 6, 9, and 10, respectively.
Oklahoma's reputation as a "flyover state" makes it a severely underrated place to live and visit. However, there is more to these affordable cities than just a low cost of living. For example, Oklahoma City alone deserves more attention as an artsy cowboy culture destination with big-city amenities. Plenty of museums are dedicated to the state's fascinating history, from ancient Native American tales at the First Americans Museum to exhibits on Route 66 and Americana at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.
Oklahoma's affordable cities
Affordability is relative, but this doesn't stop Oklahoma from standing out as a more affordable state to live in compared to other states or areas of the United States. According to Salary.com, Oklahoma's cost of living is 15% below the national average for 2025, with housing being the biggest factor in the equation. Rent or mortgage averages estimated at around $1,500 for a family of four, which is 30% less than the national average. It certainly helps that major companies in the aviation, energy, and health sectors are based in Oklahoma, providing job opportunities to long-term and newly-moved-in residents.
As the state capital, Oklahoma City has every convenience of a big city without the exorbitant price tag. In the same Salary.com study, the cost of living in Oklahoma City was 3.8% less than the national average, while Muskogee is rated at 5.5% less. Located a mere 2-hour drive from Oklahoma City, Muskogee is an off-the-beaten-path city with recreation and historic charm along the Arkansas River, which only emphasises its laid-back vibes. Since Tulsa is just an hour away, the city still allows for some urban getaways and convenient access to the city's international airport. Ponca City is located 1.5 hours north of Oklahoma City, proudly showcasing small-town charm with only about 24,000 residents. The affordable city also boasts activities that range from kayaking on Kaw Lake to local art exhibitions.