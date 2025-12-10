3 Of America's 10 Most Affordable Cities In 2025 Are In This Wildly Underrated 'Flyover' State

High costs of living affect Americans in all sorts of ways, but they also impact tourism. Travelers avoid vacationing in cities with the worst inflation rates to make their travel budget stretch further, and a recent survey from market research company Ipsos revealed that 87% of over 4,000 interviewees admitted to being concerned about rising costs.

It's not all doom and gloom, however. Some cities remain budget-friendly, as per a recent report by Visual Capitalist, which revealed America's most affordable cities in 2025. The list presented a total of 10 places with notably low costs of living, and one state featured the most: Oklahoma. In the ranking, Oklahoma City, Muskogee, and Ponca City ranked at No. 6, 9, and 10, respectively.

Oklahoma's reputation as a "flyover state" makes it a severely underrated place to live and visit. However, there is more to these affordable cities than just a low cost of living. For example, Oklahoma City alone deserves more attention as an artsy cowboy culture destination with big-city amenities. Plenty of museums are dedicated to the state's fascinating history, from ancient Native American tales at the First Americans Museum to exhibits on Route 66 and Americana at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.