Asheville's Funky Neighborhood Full Of Local Shops And Coffee Spots Is A Walkable Gem
Asheville, North Carolina, brims with art, breweries, boutique stays, and vintage shops, all tucked into its glorious neighborhoods with personalities of their own. The beloved River Arts District (RAD) has 700-plus galleries, shops, and eateries, making it a delightful pocket to explore. In addition, the historic arts and crafts destination of Grovewood Village has plenty of unique goods to explore. If you're after the funkiest locale, then put the West Asheville neighborhood on your radar. Across from the sprawling RAD and lining the western banks of Asheville's French Broad River, this hip zone comes alive with colorful nooks, local retail therapy, and a strong community vibe to de-stress and indulge.
Located a quick 14-minute drive away from the Asheville Regional Airport and just 5 minutes from downtown (where you'll find a historic city center with Europe vibes), West Asheville is where every traveler can find their slice of paradise. The super walkable district is lined with eclectic street art (including the famed Dolly Parton and RuPaul mural), bustling restaurants, and stylish stores to grab a souvenir or two. You can stroll along the roads to appreciate the passionate artist community, featuring an array of boutiques and studios. Although you won't find any large-scale galleries or luxury hotels in West Asheville, making a visit here will make you feel like a true "Ashevillian."
Shops, events, and entertainment in West Asheville
Local establishments in West Asheville are a real treat, with stores like Harvest Records, hosting a vast array of vinyl records and CDs, or Twice Round Vintage, which sells nostalgic treasures, including vintage clothing, accessories, and shoes. For the spiritually inclined, a visit to the House of Black Cat Magic is a must. At this chill hangout, you can lounge around with the felines (which are up for adoption) and purchase supplies like incense, candles, and herbs for any of your divination needs. Book lovers should pop into Bagatelle Books for a great selection of used and rare books. To take home a souvenir to decorate your home, Provisions Mercantile is a lovely stop for curated home goods.
And when your vacation is lacking some much-needed entertainment, then Asheville Retrocade is the place to go. With over 5,000 video games, foosball, and pinball machines, you won't run out of fun options at this gaming zone. You can play all day for $10, and it's open daily from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., with adults-only (above age 21) entry after 9 p.m. One Google reviewer writes, "The people of Asheville are lucky to have something like this at this price."
When visiting on a Tuesday afternoon, head to the overflowing bounty at West Asheville's Tailgate Market, showcasing farmland products, artisanal goodies, local arts, and more. Live music, activities, and friendly locals add to the vibrant atmosphere. However, it's important to note that this market is seasonal, operating between April and November.
Discover hip cafés and tasty food in West Asheville
All the walking and exploration without coffee is no fun — and West Asheville is lined with some eclectic cafés for your caffeine fix. BattleCat Coffee Bar is a popular spot, backed by over 700 Google reviewers and boasting a 4.6 rating. With local art on display and cozy bohemian vibes, this homey café offers delicious brews that pair well with toasty bagels.
Right next to the Retrocade, you'll find Odd's Cafe, where you can indulge in NYC-style bagels, fresh smoothies, a variety of baked goods, and specialty coffee drinks. Under a 10-minute walk away is the Plant Bar, a lounge-style dispensary dedicated to conscious consumption of not-your-average plants. Sip on a mocktail, coffee, or bubble tea while enjoying the comforting space. One visitor shares, "Excellent coffee, cozy indoors and outdoors, great service, and that classic hip West Asheville vibe."
Food is also one of this neighborhood's main charms, with a world map of flavors available to try. From garden-to-table meals served at Sunny Point Café, to the generous taco portions at Taco Billy and the delightful Asian fusion menu at Gan Shan, your taste buds can take a bus ride around the globe at this artsy hub. Finally, if there's one thing you must do in West Asheville, it is to satisfy your sweet tooth at Hole Doughnuts. One Redditor describes it as the "crown jewel of Asheville," and several others approve. Tuck into a toasted almond sesame donut or a classic vanilla glazed to see what the hype's about.