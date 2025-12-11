Asheville's Funky Neighborhood Full Of Local Shops And Coffee Spots Is A Walkable Gem

Local establishments in West Asheville are a real treat, with stores like Harvest Records, hosting a vast array of vinyl records and CDs, or Twice Round Vintage, which sells nostalgic treasures, including vintage clothing, accessories, and shoes. For the spiritually inclined, a visit to the House of Black Cat Magic is a must. At this chill hangout, you can lounge around with the felines (which are up for adoption) and purchase supplies like incense, candles, and herbs for any of your divination needs. Book lovers should pop into Bagatelle Books for a great selection of used and rare books. To take home a souvenir to decorate your home, Provisions Mercantile is a lovely stop for curated home goods.

And when your vacation is lacking some much-needed entertainment, then Asheville Retrocade is the place to go. With over 5,000 video games, foosball, and pinball machines, you won't run out of fun options at this gaming zone. You can play all day for $10, and it's open daily from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., with adults-only (above age 21) entry after 9 p.m. One Google reviewer writes, "The people of Asheville are lucky to have something like this at this price."

When visiting on a Tuesday afternoon, head to the overflowing bounty at West Asheville's Tailgate Market, showcasing farmland products, artisanal goodies, local arts, and more. Live music, activities, and friendly locals add to the vibrant atmosphere. However, it's important to note that this market is seasonal, operating between April and November.