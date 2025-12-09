Florida's Favorite Restaurants In 2025 Offer Diverse, Award-Winning Bites

Florida's gastronomy scene has only thrived in 2025. From the southern cities to the panhandle, the Sunshine State is serving up a melting pot of cuisines due to its international population and tourist-friendly destinations. Five restaurants across the state have been recognized on the Michelin star list, and three more are being noticed by popular food websites, like OpenTable. The site created a "2025 Top 100 Restaurants" list and looked at over 10 million reviews across its platform. OpenTable also took count of the number of people who reserved tables at these places between September 2024 to August 2025. In its nationwide analysis of eateries, OpenTable zeroed in on three Florida restaurants: Bern's Steak House in Tampa, Buccan in West Palm Beach, and Norigami near Orlando.

When you think of Florida eateries, you're probably picturing a tiki hut on the beach or an oceanfront, nautical-themed fine dining spot. With juicy meats, various pasta dishes, seafood options, and James Beard and Michelin recognition, these three restaurants prove that Florida has more edge and globally-inspired options for an evolving culinary scene. Not only taking a look at OpenTable's findings, but also Google and Yelp reviews, we found what customers are loving and why they keep coming back for more.