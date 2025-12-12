Ohio's Charming Hotel In The Heart Of Downtown Columbus Has A Rooftop Pool And City Views
Some are drawn to Columbus, Ohio, because of the thriving arts and culture scene, while others come because it is a foodie destination full of international flavors. As Ohio's capital city, many people also enjoy visiting the Ohio Statehouse and Capitol Square. Regardless of why you're visiting, you'll find several hotels to choose from, but the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel is arguably among the best, as it's a 0.1-mile walk to Capitol Square, has great views of the city, and comes with some impressive amenities.
The Renaissance is centrally located right in the heart of downtown, and this Tripadvisor reviewer shared, "This is a very hip and trendy property, and the folks that work here try to sell that too. We stayed in a King Junior suite. Nice that it had a separate sleeping space with a door. Bed was comfortable and room [was] reasonably quiet."
Spectacular city views, a perfect location, comfy beds, and quiet spaces are all important attributes, but there's one more thing that adds to the cool factor of this charming hotel: a rooftop pool. It's located on the fourth-floor terrace and overlooks the downtown cityscape. There's also a hot tub and fire pit on the terrace, adding more to the ambience of this special oasis hidden in the heart of downtown. If you're headed to Columbus, Ohio, this is a great place to stay. However, even locals can enjoy a day of swimming among skyscrapers without staying overnight. The rooftop pool is an experience in itself, and there are day passes available as well.
Enjoy dramatic views at the rooftop pool
It's important to note that the rooftop pool is only open seasonally from May to September. If you're not staying overnight and you just want to hang by the pool for the day, you can book a day pass through ResortPass. The pass includes access to the rooftop pool, hot tub, and locker room. Bring your sunscreen, but feel free to leave the towels at home — those are provided for you. At the time of writing, adult passes start at $10, depending on the length of time you want to stay. You can even book a package for $90 that includes a full-day pass for two people with beach chairs, six bottles of water, and a plate of frozen grapes.
Although this charming destination didn't make the list of hotels around the world with the most luxurious pools, it's still an excellent place to unwind and relax in the city. In fact, the terrace is so scenic that the rooftop is even offered as a wedding venue. The Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel is a Marriott property, so you can use your points if you're a Marriott Bonvoy member. If you're not a member, you may want to join ahead of your stay — it's one of the five hotel loyalty programs that are worth joining. It could even get you a late checkout, which means you'll have a little more time to spend poolside.