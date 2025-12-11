Colorado's Abandoned Resort Area Is Now A Thriving Backcountry Skiing Locale

Colorado is widely considered the best ski and snowboarding destination in the United States. Popular resorts like Aspen and Breckenridge see an average annual snowfall of around 300 inches, while lesser-known spots like Wolf Creek, located in southern Colorado's San Juan Mountains, are counted among America's best small ski areas. But some of the state's ski resorts are a thing of the past. Hidden Valley Ski Area, tucked away in the winter wonderland of Rocky Mountain National Park, was abandoned in the early 1990s. But the "ghost town ski area" near Estes Park, Colorado, is experiencing a second life as a thriving backcountry skiing locale.

Hidden Valley was a popular (if unofficial) ski area since the 1930s. In those days, there weren't any ski lifts, and locals rode rustic "ski shuttles" to the upper valley to ride down the pine-tree-fringed slopes. A more formal resort, known as the Hidden Valley Ski Area, opened in 1955. With a pair of simple ski lifts and a vertical drop of 2,000 feet, the resort featured a lodge with a gift shop, café, restrooms, and a ski patrol center.

By the time a double chairlift was installed in 1971, Hidden Valley was getting more popular. On the website ColoradoSkiHistory.com, several people have shared memories of their experiences at the resort. "I was raised in Estes Park and used to ski at Hidden Valley in the 1970s," wrote one commenter. "The Estes Park schools used to host ski days for all the students several times each year. We would all load up on buses and go to Hidden Valley, where we would have competitions and a dance at the lodge in the evening."