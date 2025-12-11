Colorado's Abandoned Resort Area Is Now A Thriving Backcountry Skiing Locale
Colorado is widely considered the best ski and snowboarding destination in the United States. Popular resorts like Aspen and Breckenridge see an average annual snowfall of around 300 inches, while lesser-known spots like Wolf Creek, located in southern Colorado's San Juan Mountains, are counted among America's best small ski areas. But some of the state's ski resorts are a thing of the past. Hidden Valley Ski Area, tucked away in the winter wonderland of Rocky Mountain National Park, was abandoned in the early 1990s. But the "ghost town ski area" near Estes Park, Colorado, is experiencing a second life as a thriving backcountry skiing locale.
Hidden Valley was a popular (if unofficial) ski area since the 1930s. In those days, there weren't any ski lifts, and locals rode rustic "ski shuttles" to the upper valley to ride down the pine-tree-fringed slopes. A more formal resort, known as the Hidden Valley Ski Area, opened in 1955. With a pair of simple ski lifts and a vertical drop of 2,000 feet, the resort featured a lodge with a gift shop, café, restrooms, and a ski patrol center.
By the time a double chairlift was installed in 1971, Hidden Valley was getting more popular. On the website ColoradoSkiHistory.com, several people have shared memories of their experiences at the resort. "I was raised in Estes Park and used to ski at Hidden Valley in the 1970s," wrote one commenter. "The Estes Park schools used to host ski days for all the students several times each year. We would all load up on buses and go to Hidden Valley, where we would have competitions and a dance at the lodge in the evening."
Discover the ghost town ski area of Hidden Valley
Sadly, Hidden Valley couldn't keep up with the offerings of larger resorts like Steamboat Ski Resort, the Colorado ski town known for its "champagne powder" snow. When a mild winter brought in fewer than usual skiers, the owners closed the resort in 1991.
Today, the groomed slopes and ski lifts are gone, and there's limited infrastructure for visitors. But the old Hidden Valley Ski Area is a favorite among backcountry skiers and snowboarders. You can snowshoe to the top of the powdery mountainside on Trail Ridge Road, an unplowed pass with beautiful views over the valley below, and ski back down. Sledding and snow tubing are also fun for families. For any of these activities, you can rent equipment from Estes Park Mountain Shop (snowshoes from $8 and sleds from $15). You can even rent snow boots ($14 for adults, $10 for kids), goggles ($10), and various other items for adventures in the snow.
Warm up near the mountain with craft beer and comfort food at Estes Park Brewery and its restaurant, The Hive (open 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. every day except Tuesday). Nearby lodgings include Alpine Trail Ridge Inn (rooms starting at $65 per night), a cozy hotel with mountain views and a top-rated restaurant, Bird & Jim. It's just a five-minute drive from Estes Park. Even closer to town is Murphy's River Lodge (also with rooms starting at $65 per night), on the banks of the Fall River and featuring an indoor pool and hot tub. Denver and its international airport are one and a half hours away by car. If you have time to explore Rocky Mountain National Park, consider a hike along the Continental Divide, and see these tips for making the trip more affordable.