Milwaukee's Lakeside Suburb Is A Friendly North Shore Village With Walkable Streets And Quaint Cafes
Milwaukee is the biggest city in Wisconsin, home to a population of over 563,000. It's also the most affordable lake destination in the country, and it even boasts America's "Most Resilient Housing Market." But if you're seeking a reprieve from the busy city streets, there are plenty of unique places to visit around the metropolis. Head north, and you'll find Shorewood, a village on the North Shore of Lake Michigan with plenty of charm. It's also the fourth-oldest suburb in the Milwaukee region; first established in 1900 as the Village of East Milwaukee, the town changed its name to Shorewood in 1917.
Powers Realty states that Shorewood is "Milwaukee's most sought-after relocation destination," and the village draws in visitors, too. There's real "small-town character" here, according to North Shore Family Adventures, with a creative atmosphere and a friendly community. The business district has a number of independent venues, and the village's lakeside location offers opportunities for outdoor recreation at parks and beaches. So whether you're coming for a day by the water or a day spent ambling about its walkable streets, Shorewood is bound to delight.
Enjoy Shorewood's walkable neighborhoods
One of the best features of Shorewood is its walkability. The suburb is a "pedestrian-friendly urban village styled in the European tradition," making it easy to get around on foot. You'll also find a number of shops, cafes, and other unique spots — like the whimsical children's bookstore, Wonderland Bookshop — in the business district, making it a cozy destination for a shopping spree.
Give yourself time to explore some of the cute, tasty cafes in Shorewood. Start with North Shore Boulangerie, which serves delectable French pastries along with a lunch menu; it's rated the best restaurant in Shorewood on TripAdvisor, with an overall rating of 4.2 stars. Have your coffee with a side of yoga at Love Cafe, a coffee shop that aims to "feed both body and soul." Yoga memberships are available, though you can always drop into a class. You can't miss Benji's Deli & Restaurant, which has a 4.5-star rating on Google; reviewers rave about the corned beef and reuben sandwiches. Most of these destinations are within a few blocks of each other — consider walking by them all and seeing which one your nose is drawn toward.
Explore the great outdoors in Shorewood
Shorewood's easy access to Lake Michigan makes it a prime location for enjoying outdoor activities. Atwater Park is a 5-acre park along the lakeshore, which also boasts a sandy beach that makes a great spot for swimming and picnicking. Hubbard Park, located on the Milwaukee River, is perfect for a stroll through the woods. The 8.3-mile paved Oak Leaf Trail runs through the park, which is a top pick for bikers and walkers. Interested in wildlife viewing? The Sherwood Nature Preserve has 8 acres to explore — keep an eye out for the 200-plus species of birds you may see here. Soak up the lake views on a scenic drive along Lake Drive, which has a number of impressive historic homes along the coast.
Shorewood is close to downtown Milwaukee, as it's just over a 10-minute drive away. It's also just a 20-minute drive from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, the closest major airport. If you'd prefer not to drive, you can get to Sherwood using public transport; the GreenLine bus connects the airport and downtown Milwaukee with Sherwood, running regular services. If you want to explore more of Wisconsin's beautiful lakeshore, head to the north of the state for a drive on the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway.