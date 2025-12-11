Milwaukee's Lakeside Suburb Is A Friendly North Shore Village With Walkable Streets And Quaint Cafes

Milwaukee is the biggest city in Wisconsin, home to a population of over 563,000. It's also the most affordable lake destination in the country, and it even boasts America's "Most Resilient Housing Market." But if you're seeking a reprieve from the busy city streets, there are plenty of unique places to visit around the metropolis. Head north, and you'll find Shorewood, a village on the North Shore of Lake Michigan with plenty of charm. It's also the fourth-oldest suburb in the Milwaukee region; first established in 1900 as the Village of East Milwaukee, the town changed its name to Shorewood in 1917.

Powers Realty states that Shorewood is "Milwaukee's most sought-after relocation destination," and the village draws in visitors, too. There's real "small-town character" here, according to North Shore Family Adventures, with a creative atmosphere and a friendly community. The business district has a number of independent venues, and the village's lakeside location offers opportunities for outdoor recreation at parks and beaches. So whether you're coming for a day by the water or a day spent ambling about its walkable streets, Shorewood is bound to delight.