Charlotte's Relaxing Suburb Is A Hidden North Carolina Retirement Gem With Lake Views, Golfing, And Kayaking
From Pinehurst, the U.S.' safest, wealthiest retirement paradise, to Calabash, a quaint and affordable beachy retirement spot, the state of North Carolina is a prime spot for retirees to put down roots for their next chapter of life. One underrated retirement locale to consider in the Tar Heel state is the Charlotte suburb of Westport. This serene Lincoln County hamlet is home to The Springs at Westport Club, a meticulously-designed residential community – right by the shores of scenic Lake Norman — that includes a section catered specifically to active seniors. With amenities ranging from an 18-hole golf course to a swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and more — not to mention proximity to the lake — this stunning neighborhood offers an enticing slice of relaxing paradise that's perfectly-suited for those looking for an active and outdoorsy lifestyle in the retirement years.
Westport is conveniently located just 40 minutes from Charlotte, meaning residents have a vibrant metropolis well within reach. To get here for a visit from further afield, you'll likely want to fly into Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which – at 25 miles away — is an accessible transit hub. And so, if you're looking for a peaceful, entertaining, and supremely livable place to put down retirement roots — without sacrificing ease of travel — Westport is perfectly situated.
Lake views and nautical activities in Westport
Lake Norman is North Carolina's largest manmade lake — to which Westport residents are fortunate enough to enjoy unfettered views and access. With some houses in the community backing directly onto the lake, living in Westport grants daily views of Lake Norman's glossy expanses and verdant shores. But it's not just about the scenic view from land: active retirees (and everyone else) who are eager to get outdoors can also opt to hit the water for several lake-centric activities.
Chief among the activities on offer here is kayaking. If you don't have your own kayak to launch, there are a multitude of rental businesses in the area: make your way to Long Island Paddle Sports in nearby Catawba, where you can rent a single-seat or double-seat kayak (as well as canoes and stand-up paddle-boards). Just don't forget to load up on sunblock and bring plenty of water for a day of fun on Lake Norman.
Play a round at Westport Golf Club
Golf is quite popular with retirees, and for good reason. Not only is it low impact and easier on the joints compared to other sports, but studies have shown it's also good for your health as you age. There's significant evidence that golfing can increase life expectancy (not to mention keep you limber). Luckily for retirees in Westport, the Westport Golf Club's rolling fairways and modern TifEagle surface greens are nearby, and tee times can easily be booked online. Want to prepare before hitting the links? There are also plenty of ways to work on your golf game without leaving the house.
The club also stages numerous events, tournaments, and deals such as Tee-It-Up Tuesdays. And that's not to mention leagues such as the Westport Senior League, which provides an ideal way for residents to meet neighbors through this shared hobby. Westport residents will also want to check out Westport Golf Club's various options for membership, which include membership discounts for seniors. Even if you're not a golfer, membership in this friendly and fun community encompasses a variety of active offerings like tennis, pickleball, and more – ensuring there's truly something for everyone.