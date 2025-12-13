Charlotte's Relaxing Suburb Is A Hidden North Carolina Retirement Gem With Lake Views, Golfing, And Kayaking

From Pinehurst, the U.S.' safest, wealthiest retirement paradise, to Calabash, a quaint and affordable beachy retirement spot, the state of North Carolina is a prime spot for retirees to put down roots for their next chapter of life. One underrated retirement locale to consider in the Tar Heel state is the Charlotte suburb of Westport. This serene Lincoln County hamlet is home to The Springs at Westport Club, a meticulously-designed residential community – right by the shores of scenic Lake Norman — that includes a section catered specifically to active seniors. With amenities ranging from an 18-hole golf course to a swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and more — not to mention proximity to the lake — this stunning neighborhood offers an enticing slice of relaxing paradise that's perfectly-suited for those looking for an active and outdoorsy lifestyle in the retirement years.

Westport is conveniently located just 40 minutes from Charlotte, meaning residents have a vibrant metropolis well within reach. To get here for a visit from further afield, you'll likely want to fly into Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which – at 25 miles away — is an accessible transit hub. And so, if you're looking for a peaceful, entertaining, and supremely livable place to put down retirement roots — without sacrificing ease of travel — Westport is perfectly situated.