The US' Safest, Wealthiest Retirement Paradise Is A Leisurely North Carolina Village
When it comes to finding the perfect retirement destination, safety and costs are naturally top of mind. If you dream of spending your golden years somewhere exotic, you'll want to consider the safest destinations to retire abroad. For those who love the idea of settling down closer to home, North Carolina is a next-chapter frontrunner offering retirees a diverse choice of lifestyles. Slow-paced Winston-Salem is one retirement gem with excellent healthcare and affordable living. And then there's ritzy Pinehurst, the leisurely "home of American golf" that was recently named the U.S.' safest and wealthiest retirement paradise in a study conducted by GOBankingRates.
The Village of Pinehurst, as it's officially called, is a small and picturesque town tucked in the Sandhills area of Moore County, nearly 100 miles from Charlotte. The town is brimming with world-class golf courses, excellent dining, and luxurious spas, and its central location makes it a great base for escaping to the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains and gorgeous Carolina beaches. This moneyed enclave boasts a median household income of $106,739, significantly higher than the $79,466 national median. Home values here are about $95,000 more than the national average.
Pinehurst topped GOBankingRates' 2025 list of America's 50 Safest and Wealthiest Retirement Towns based on an analysis of data from the U.S. Census, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, and Sperling's BestPlaces list. GOBankingRates zeroed in on towns where 20% or more of the population are age 65 and above, and found 39.4% of Pinehurst's 19,000 residents fall within this age group. Another key finding was that 78.5% of retired households in Pinehurst pay less than 30% of their pre-Social Security income toward housing costs.
What makes wealthy Pinehurst a retirement paradise
Pinehurst boasts the stats and accolades to back up its reputation as a super safe community. Home security company Safewise ranked Pinehurst fourth on its 2025 list of North Carolina's Safest Cities, and The National Council for Home Safety and Security consistently ranks it as one of the state's safest cities. GOBankingRates likewise cited Pinehurst's low property crime rates, which are about 2.78 per 1,000 residents, and dramatically low violent crime rates of 0.59 per 1,000 residents in its retirement rankings. Unsurprisingly, 99% of Pinehurst residents report feeling good or excellent about their general safety.
Safety also extends to the realm of healthcare, as strong medical services are paramount to safe living. Healthcare happens to be the area's major industry and retirees can count on a high ratio of doctors to residents. Pinehurst boasts several excellent medical facilities, including FirstHealth Cardiology Reid Heart Center, the Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, and the Pinehurst Medical Clinic. The area's Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital was named one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopaedic Surgery by Healthgrades.
Retirees will have little trouble staying active and fit in picturesque Pinehurst, particularly if they're golf enthusiasts. Pinehurst is a golfer's paradise with a whopping 40 courses speckled across the area. Over the years, the town has repeatedly hosted U.S. Open Championships, and Pinehurst ranks on USA Today's 10Best list of the country's best golfing destinations. Aside from hitting the greens, shopping and dining in charming downtown Southern Pines, exploring trails in the idyllic Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, and socializing at the legendary, 125-year-old Pinehurst Country Club will keep retirees happily occupied.