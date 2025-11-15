The US' Safest, Wealthiest Retirement Paradise Is A Leisurely North Carolina Village

When it comes to finding the perfect retirement destination, safety and costs are naturally top of mind. If you dream of spending your golden years somewhere exotic, you'll want to consider the safest destinations to retire abroad. For those who love the idea of settling down closer to home, North Carolina is a next-chapter frontrunner offering retirees a diverse choice of lifestyles. Slow-paced Winston-Salem is one retirement gem with excellent healthcare and affordable living. And then there's ritzy Pinehurst, the leisurely "home of American golf" that was recently named the U.S.' safest and wealthiest retirement paradise in a study conducted by GOBankingRates.

The Village of Pinehurst, as it's officially called, is a small and picturesque town tucked in the Sandhills area of Moore County, nearly 100 miles from Charlotte. The town is brimming with world-class golf courses, excellent dining, and luxurious spas, and its central location makes it a great base for escaping to the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains and gorgeous Carolina beaches. This moneyed enclave boasts a median household income of $106,739, significantly higher than the $79,466 national median. Home values here are about $95,000 more than the national average.

Pinehurst topped GOBankingRates' 2025 list of America's 50 Safest and Wealthiest Retirement Towns based on an analysis of data from the U.S. Census, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, and Sperling's BestPlaces list. GOBankingRates zeroed in on towns where 20% or more of the population are age 65 and above, and found 39.4% of Pinehurst's 19,000 residents fall within this age group. Another key finding was that 78.5% of retired households in Pinehurst pay less than 30% of their pre-Social Security income toward housing costs.